Tamarack Trail

Posted on September 25, 2017 | Leave a comment

Untitled

The trail that connects Sand Pond to Packer. We only went up to the ridge as we didn’t know how snowed in it would be or if we could even ford the creeks.

DSC_0548
DSC_0552
DSC_0558
DSC_0559
DSC_0567
DSC_0581
DSC_0598
DSC_0601
DSC_0597
DSC_0609

Advertisements
This entry was posted in gallery, travel. Bookmark the permalink.

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s