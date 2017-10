And another summer, another trip to the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. A full full day this time where the boys played on the beach for a few hours before closing out the Boardwalk at 11pm. This was also a special trip since the older kids were tall enough to go on the Giant Dipper for the first time. Also, because we’re off the little kid rides I get to actually ride things again. This is a lot of fun but does cut into my photography time.