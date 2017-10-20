Chain letter

A cautionary tale about what can happen if you start trading cards with unsavory characters you’ve met on the internet…

I received a stack of cards in mail today from @TimJenkins1962. He’s got some ‘splainin’ to do. pic.twitter.com/6ROoFVb4me — SABR Baseball Cards (@SABRbbcards) October 10, 2017

This is going to turn into one of those games where if you've received that card you have to find someone else to send it to asap. — nick (@vossbrink) October 10, 2017

Sorry, I moved and left no forwarding address. — Split Season 1981 (@SplitSeason1981) October 10, 2017

I offered it to a friend for his Jeffrey Dahmer rookie but he hung up on me. — SABR Baseball Cards (@SABRbbcards) October 10, 2017

Jeffrey Dahmer relics are where it's at obviously. — nick (@vossbrink) October 10, 2017

One week later…

Serves me right for making the suggestion. Although it is appropriate to send him to Princeton. I’ll have to find someone in Texas to mail this to next.

Oh, and Mark also sent me a bunch of 1979 Topps Giants cards. I didn’t photograph those since I suspect they were mainly an excuse to send me this ghastly piece of cardboard. But old Giants cards are always welcome!