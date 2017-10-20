Chain letter

A cautionary tale about what can happen if you start trading cards with unsavory characters you’ve met on the internet…
One week later…
Serves me right for making the suggestion. Although it is appropriate to send him to Princeton. I’ll have to find someone in Texas to mail this to next.
Oh, and Mark also sent me a bunch of 1979 Topps Giants cards. I didn’t photograph those since I suspect they were mainly an excuse to send me this ghastly piece of cardboard. But old Giants cards are always welcome!
