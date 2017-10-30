We really liked Morro Bay. Since there’s no proper beach, the town, while full of motels for tourists, didn’t feel touristy. Very very different than Santa Barbara. Instead it was small and sleepy with a working fishing industry and a ton of other animals in the bay taking advantage of the seafood as well. We got to eat at small fish restaurants where the proprietor knows the fishermen bringing in the good. It reminded us of how cool Santa Cruz and Monterey used to be with their small funky shops and weird rabbit warren malls before all the chains moved in.













