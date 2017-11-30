Thanksgiving Surprise

Well this was a pleasant surprise. I was away for Thanksgiving weekend and returned home to find a plain white envelope from Marc Brubaker. Inside were a handful of cards and a mysterious object wrapped with blue painters tape. We’ll get to the cards later.

I dutifully started unwrapping. Maildays are always a fun surprise and since my Giants fandom is pretty well known now they usually consist of random giants cards—sometimes from my wantlist but more-usually from all the sets that have released in the past couple decades. Anyway I was primed to expect something featuring the Giants and was not at all expecting to find what was in there.

Holy shit. Marc had read my Old Timers post and he both had a duplicate of Bob Veale and was determined to send it to me. I’ve been slowly adding to that project but had yet to find the Veale card at a price I was willing to pay. It’s not expensive like the Danny Cater rookie but I like my card purchases to be maybe a couple bucks max for now.

Anyway this card looks great and it’s much more fun to be surprised by like this.

Only two cards left now on this project (Joe Christopher and Bill Fahey are also new additions since the previous post). The Danny Cater rookie is expensive so I’ll keep looking to see if anything cheap pops up. And the Charlie Wagner will likely be the most difficult addition since I don’t like the one mid-1970s TCMA card I’ve been able to find of his.

Anyway the rest of the envelope had six more Giants cards. I kind of dig the one of Bonds climbing the wall even though I suspect he’s watching a home run sail out of the park. Also the scan doesn’t show the way that the card is embossed with baseball stitches. The mid 1990s were a weird age for trying all kinds of funky stuff with printing as a way of trying to prove “quality.”

The pair of 1995 Donruss cards is also noteworthy since while Topps and Fleer’s 1995 designs are both so awful—Marc sent me some 1995 Fleer last time—the Donruss design is actually pretty nice and is one of the better picture-in-picture designs I’ve seen.

And these three 1983 Fleer stickers finished out the envelope. I don’t actively search for these stickers but they’re fun. I enjoy that these ones have a semblance of card information on the backs. Many stickers I’ve seen don’t waste their time on that stuff since the backs are disposable waste. Also as someone who’s probably* working on an Atlee Hammaker personal collection it’s nice to add some weird stuff to the checklist.

*It’s not official but yeah I should admit as much to myself and just put the want/checklist together.

So thanks Marc! This was unexpected on multiple levels and I’ve got to get something put together to send back. The good news is that since he’s a big through-the-mail (TTM) autograph collector that I don’t have to worry too much about sending him Astros cards that he may already have. TTM is one of those things that I’d love to try again but it works best if you assume the card is never coming back.