Mailday from @mjpmke!

Another mailday from Matt Prigge (@mjpmke). Where last time was a bunch of Stanford and Giants cards, this time involved an exchange of 2017 set needs since we each had a bunch of Update dupes.

Update is a weird set. I’m kind of trying to complete it and I kind of don’t care and a lot of my ambivalence is because I can’t figure out what it is. If it were like the old Topps Traded sets I’d want all of it. I’ve always liked the idea of filling in the holes in the Flagship base set with a small update of traded players and rookies who hadn’t made it into the base set.

But it also feels like a bloated All Star set where, rather than being a small subset like what used to be in Flagship, we have a whole bunch of stars with photos from both the All Star Game and Home Run Derby so we can get two cards of all the big-name sluggers. As someone who finds the special All Star uniforms and merchandise to feel like too obvious of a cash grab by MLB, seeing that gear on cards makes the cards also feel like an obvious cash grab.

Anyway laying all the cards out like this shows how monotonous the photo selections are. Each card looks good. The set though is kind of a snore. I am pleased however that none of these cards show the extreme purple hues that many of the Update cards show.*

*For whatever reason it looks like Topps screwed up their color profiling in Update and many of the blue tones skewed purple in that classic screwed-up sRGB conversion way. I’ve considered posting about this but it’s difficult to create the images for this without making things seem even worse.

Matt also included a bunch of Stadium Club cards which I didn’t have. comparing the photos from Stadium Club with the photos from Update is night and day. There are still a few of the standard action shots but more than half of these use images that are distinct and interesting on their own AND provide a lot of visual interest and variety to the set as a whole.

I’d love to complete this set (I’m not even halfway done) but after the last pack I purchased turned out to be 100% duplicates I’ve given up on buying any more of these. There’s a weird thing going on where it seems like Topps’s collation creates packs with either no overlap or massive overlap.

I suspect that part of this is because cards are being sold by-the-box more—whether a hobby box or a blaster—and at prices where getting 30%–50% duplicates from a box is no longer acceptable. So Topps has optimized its collation so that it can accurately stuff a box with packs that don’t overlap but if you buy packs (or blasters) by themselves you risk getting all duplicates instead.

Anyway, as much as people seem to complain about the old days when you could expect tons of duplicates in a box, I like the idea that the percentage of duplicates to expect in a pack roughly matches the percentage of the set I have.

And I’m including this Joe Borchard card which Matt sent me a few weeks ago. He found it in a Target repack and tweeted about how this counted as his “hit.” I mentioned that Borchard is a Stanford guy and a bit later it showed up in my mailbox.

Thanks for both maildays Matt!