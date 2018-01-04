@CardsFromAttic’s Hank Aaron contest

Before Christmas @CardsFromAttic ran a Twitter contest which I took part in. Much to my surprise I won it. I never win these kind of things. Anyway last week my prize bubble mailer arrived and I received six Hank Aaron cards from the 1970s: 1970, two 1972 league leader cards, 1973 Career Home Run Leaders, 1973, and 1976.

The 1970 card is the standout with its unposed, caught by surprise photo which is a textbook example of how baseball card photography had made the switch from medium format to 35mm. It’s a wonderful example of photography which only existed on cards for a very brief period of time.

I also really like the 1973 Home Run Leaders card. It’s the first of a four-year run where Aaron featured on the first card of the set but this one is nice in how it honors Willie Mays as well. Yes it’s weird to see Mays in a Mets cap just like that 1976 card of Aaron in Brewers uniform looks so wrong too.

So that’s six very cool cards which I’m happy to add to my collection. I think that brings my Hank Aaron vintage collection up to nine so maybe I should put these all together onto the same page.

Ship safe

@CardsFromAttic also runs a blog and is very vocal in trying to teach people how to ship safely. So I was also interested in seeing one of his packaging jobs in person. Aside from the bubble mailers and team bags, he uses extra cards for packaging on the outside of the shipped cards. As someone who usually only traffics in cheap cards, this degree of protection is one I rarely see.

Anyway the packaging cards turned out to not be 1987–1991 junk wax and were instead newer cards including a handful which deserve to be mentioned as well.

Like this Bowman die cut. I’ll readily admit that I don’t understand this from a design point of view. The shape and the locations of the cut outs makes no sense and the entire card feels like an exercise in throwing all kinds of “premium” features into a card so it feels fancy.

As a print geek this kind of thing intrigues me. As a design geek I’m kind of appalled. But it’s kind of nice to have a sample of these since it’s not something I’d go out of my way to acquire.

The rest of the backing cards included a few more Bowman and a bunch of ARod. I kind of like the World BaseballClassic one.

And there were a bunch of Golf cards which are kind of hilarious. I can’t believe these were a thing.