Halloween

Posted on January 29, 2018 | Leave a comment

We had a Bald Eagle and an Odd Squad agent this year.

DSC_0016
DSC_0017
DSC_0014-2
DSC_0024-2
DSC_0027-2
DSC_0028-2
DSC_0017-2
DSC_0039-2
DSC_0052

Advertisements
This entry was posted in family, gallery. Bookmark the permalink.

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s