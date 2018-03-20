A few months ago I purchased one of those $5 Fairfield repacks at Target. It’s always a fun exercise to see what kind of old cards show up in there* and it’s also a great way for me to see what I missed in the decades I was away from the hobby. I don’t care about the high end cards but just seeing all the different base cards has been great.

*I’m frequently jealous of how my kids can find the exact same early-1980s cards in repacks that I found 25 years ago.

Anyway those repacks, like everything else nowadays, include a chance at a “hit” and lo and behold, I got lucky and found a JD Drew Dodger relic.

This is actually a “good” Fairfield hit in that it’s a semi-famous player. At the same time that it’s a player that no one ever liked makes it the perfect example of what to expect as a hit.

As someone who’s not really feeling it with relics in general, never liked Drew as a player, and collects Giants cards, I put the card in a pile and forgot about it until Night Owl received a scammed Fairfield repack box for Christmas. Then I knew what I had to do.

The magic of Card Twitter is that that JD Drew relic which didn’t excite me at all not only found a perfect home but turned into a card I really like as well.

Yeah. Only a Giants fan of a certain age would enjoy a Steve Scarsone 1996 Leaf Signatures card. I am one of those and I know I’ll enjoy this much much more than Night Owl did.

Scarsone was the backup and eventual replacement for Robby Thompson. We all loved Robby* but it’s not like he was going to play forever nor was he a massive threat with the bat. It’s not like Scarsone was much of an upgrade either, I remember him mostly as a pinch hitter and double switch substitute.

*One of only four players to play over ten years exclusively with the Giants.

The reason why I particularly like this card though is that I got Scarsone’s autograph at the Giants 1994 Spring Training before he had really any baseball cards of note and definitely no Giants cards. So this plain white card has been sitting in my autograph binder for two dozen years and now it will have a real, signed card as a partner in the pocket next to it.

This isn’t a card I’d go out of my way to buy but I love having it as it reminds me of my days as an autograph hound back in those simpler, pre-strike years.

Night Owl of course didn’t stop there and included a second card hiding behind the Scarsone in the penny sleeve.

This was unexpected and very generous. McCovey’s one of those guys whose cards almost always look good and this is no exception. A great-looking card in a great-looking set which all-too-often gets chipped and beat-up edges. I’m very happy to slide this one into my binder too.

Thanks Night Owl! These kind of small-scale trades are what I’ve found myself loving most about reintegrating into the hobby. The larger, coordinated ones are fun too but there’s something about exchanging a couple cards via unexpected plain white envelopes which reminds me of all the promise that trading cards on the playground had to offer.