Stadium Club mailday!

Stadium Club is a set which I really love. As a photography geek I appreciate how much more varied the images are and how they’re often the things which we don’t see on regular cards. It’s a set which reminds me of how interesting baseball cards can be and gives me hope for the future of the hobby.

Unfortunately, I started running into tons of duplicates very quickly last year. Before I even had a third of the set complete I had purchased a hanger pack which was 100% duplicates. Not impressive. I mentally expect a duplication rate roughly comparable to the percent of the set which I have completed. Getting a pack of 100% duplicates so early was my sign to stop buying the product.

Jenny Miller (@JennyMiller521) is a relatively new arrival to card twitter and card blogging but she hit the ground running with positive contributions to the community, some nice cheap card sales, and a bit of trading. She got a lot further in her Stadium Club set build than I did but one of the last handful of cards she was missing was one of the stack of duplicates I’d ended up with. So I sent it off in a plain white envelope since it’s always nice to help someone complete their set.

As a response, Jenny got ahold of my set need list and realized she could help me out with a ton of my missing Stadium Club. And by a ton I mean a ton.

This is extremely generous and I’m going to have to figure out a proper response to thank her. There’s too much here to go one-by-one through each card but this is a set which I’ll just enjoy looking through. Action shots, posed shots, candid shots, telephoto shots, wide shots, pre-game shots, post-game shots, there’s so much variety in the images reflecting the variety in the game.

With Topps having an exclusive license which gives them almost a monopoly on current baseball cards, we’ve lost a lot of the variety in photo editing that we had in the 80s and 90s. Fleer, Score, and Upper Deck in particular all had very different taste in what kind of images they felt made good cards and together they forced Topps to up its game by 1991. Now, most of the Topps sets can almost be defined by their dominant photo style. Heritage harks back to the exclusively-posed images of the 1960s. Flagship meanwhile is mostly tightly-cropped action and exertion.

Stadium Club though has a bit of everything. It’s going to be interesting next year when Heritage moves to the 1970 design since that year’s photography has a bit of everything too.