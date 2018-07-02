Little League 2018

Posted on July 2, 2018 | Leave a comment

While I’m quickly approaching the limit to my coaching ability for Little League, the fact that I’m not as needed during the game itself meant that I was free to take some photos of the kids. That was a nice change of pace. Usually I’m only able to grab photos of them in uniform at the Trenton Thunder game.

Coaching is fun and this year is the first one where we had some real baseball plays by the end of the season. No coach involvement. Kids fielding cleanly and throwing to the correct base. Kids pitching around the plate and kids being able to hit that pitch. It’s amazing to see when everything finally clicks. Baseball is not an easy game to learn.

DSC_0029
DSC_0061
DSC_0079
DSC_0084
DSC_0101
DSC_0105
DSC_0071
DSC_0068
DSC_0077

Advertisements
This entry was posted in baseball, family, gallery. Bookmark the permalink.

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.