Little League 2018

While I’m quickly approaching the limit to my coaching ability for Little League, the fact that I’m not as needed during the game itself meant that I was free to take some photos of the kids. That was a nice change of pace. Usually I’m only able to grab photos of them in uniform at the Trenton Thunder game.

Coaching is fun and this year is the first one where we had some real baseball plays by the end of the season. No coach involvement. Kids fielding cleanly and throwing to the correct base. Kids pitching around the plate and kids being able to hit that pitch. It’s amazing to see when everything finally clicks. Baseball is not an easy game to learn.

















