Packer Lake

DSC_0135

I used to vacation at Packer Lake every year. As I got older I had other things come up more often and so I was only able to visit every other year. Once I moved out of California, my visits got even less frequent and I no longer expect to be able to go each year.

I did get to visit last year. And I was lucky to be able to visit again this year. It’s always a nice way to recharge and the kids are getting old enough now that they’re really appreciating the lake and activities. Long hikes are possible. Fishing isn’t just throwing rocks and trying to keep them out of the water. And they’re learning and absorbing a proper appreciation for wilderness and the Sierra Nevadas.

Yes they’re growing up on the East Coast but letting places like this into your soul marks you as a West Coaster at heart.

DSC_0101
DSC_0102
DSC_0103
DSC_0110
DSC_0122
DSC_0125
DSC_0126
DSC_0132
DSC_0179
DSC_0186
DSC_0194
DSC_0197
DSC_0203
DSC_0205
DSC_0212
DSC_0232
DSC_0240
DSC_0433
DSC_0464
DSC_0465
DSC_0471
DSC_0482
DSC_0484
DSC_0490
DSC_0498

