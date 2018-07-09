I used to vacation at Packer Lake every year. As I got older I had other things come up more often and so I was only able to visit every other year. Once I moved out of California, my visits got even less frequent and I no longer expect to be able to go each year.

I did get to visit last year. And I was lucky to be able to visit again this year. It’s always a nice way to recharge and the kids are getting old enough now that they’re really appreciating the lake and activities. Long hikes are possible. Fishing isn’t just throwing rocks and trying to keep them out of the water. And they’re learning and absorbing a proper appreciation for wilderness and the Sierra Nevadas.

Yes they’re growing up on the East Coast but letting places like this into your soul marks you as a West Coaster at heart.

















































