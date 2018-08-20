San Francisco Zoo

Our yearly trip to the San Francisco Zoo. It’s going to be interesting to see how long the kids are excited to go. So far it’s still fun and they’re finally at the stage to learn some things about the animals but I know better than to assume that this will always be the case.

DSC_0543
DSC_0549
DSC_0553
DSC_0556
DSC_0561
DSC_0565
DSC_0567
DSC_0578
DSC_0582
DSC_0583
DSC_0602

For now the kids still enjoy playing on the playground and riding the merry-go-round. I guess when that part is no longer fun (or cool) will also be a key indicator of when they may be aging out of the zoo as well.

DSC_0587
DSC_0592
DSC_0603
DSC_0609

