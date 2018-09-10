Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

In many ways our yearly visit to the Boardwalk has become one of those things the boys look forward to the most. Last year my eldest got to ride the Giant Dipper for the first time. This year my youngest is tall enough that, with a chaperone, he can go on most of the grown-up rides as well. So this ended up being the first year we started at the non-kiddie end of the Boardwalk and worked our way in the other direction until the clock ran out.

































