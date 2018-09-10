Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

Posted on September 10, 2018 | 1 Comment

In many ways our yearly visit to the Boardwalk has become one of those things the boys look forward to the most. Last year my eldest got to ride the Giant Dipper for the first time. This year my youngest is tall enough that, with a chaperone, he can go on most of the grown-up rides as well. So this ended up being the first year we started at the non-kiddie end of the Boardwalk and worked our way in the other direction until the clock ran out.

DSC_0003
DSC_0006
DSC_0013
DSC_0018
DSC_0023
DSC_0025
DSC_0033
DSC_0042
DSC_0045
DSC_0048
DSC_0077
DSC_0080
DSC_0082
DSC_0102
DSC_0105
DSC_0118
DSC_0119

This entry was posted in family, gallery and tagged . Bookmark the permalink.

One response to “Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

  1. sanjosefuji | September 11, 2018 at 5:47 am | Reply

    Love the Boardwalk. I’m one of the teachers in charge of the honors field trip at the end of the school year. We end up bringing about 400 kids each year there. Love the taffy :)

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.