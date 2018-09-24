Mountain View Obon

Having danced already at San José this year, I opted to watch and photograph Mountain View’s Obon festival. Where I’ve not missed San José’s festival for years, it’s been a long time since I’ve been to Mountain View’s.

I gather that there were many changes this year as the city of Mountain View cracked down hard on the setup that they’ve been using forever. But it felt about the same to me and as they pointed out, impermanence is a core tenet of Buddhism itself.

The bigger change is in the area surrounding the temple and how it has turned into condo-mania since I last walked through there. But that’s a story about the evolution of the Bay Area and not just this festival. At least all the tech workers who were watching with me appeared to have a genuine interest in what was going on in their neighborhood.

DSC_0169
DSC_0177
DSC_0179
DSC_0181
DSC_0182
DSC_0185
DSC_0193
DSC_0202
DSC_0203
DSC_0205
DSC_0210
DSC_0219
DSC_0277
DSC_0280

One response to “Mountain View Obon

  1. sanjosefuji | September 24, 2018 at 2:23 pm | Reply

    I haven’t been to the MV Obon in decades. But I saw my ex-girlfriend’s aunt in one of your pictures.

