A White Whale and a Major Asshole

When I started working on the checklist for my Stanford project, the player that confused me the most was John Ramos. His 10 games didn’t merit a flagship 1992 Topps card but when I saw him included on the Topps Gold checklist I thought I was going a little crazy. How could he have a Gold parallel card but no base card?

It turns out that instead of releasing Gold versions of the checklists, Topps released cards for six rookies who had just missed the cut.* In my view, these six extra cards should of count as part of the 1992 set in a Master Set sort of way. I’d thought I had all of Topps’s 1992 cards. Turns out I was still missing a few and I added them to my list o things to search for every once in a while.

*#131 Terry Matthews, #264 Rod Beck, #366 Tony Perezchica, #527 Terry McDaniel, #658 John Ramos, and #787 Brian Williams. Also unbeknownst to me is the fact that there was a Gold parallel version of the Traded set and that card number #132T Kerry Woodson was substituted for the Traded checklist.

Of course, outside of the checklist replacements there’s another Gold-only 1992 Topps card. Card number 793 is a special autographed Gold-only card of bonus-baby phenom Brien Taylor. Taylor was supposed to be the next big thing. Instead he tore his rotator cuff in a bar fight and became the embodiment of everything the rookie-obsessed baseball card hobby fears. For me and my peer group, it was clear lesson about the perils of prospecting with cards.

Still, card number 793 fit my searchlist for completing a larger set of 1992 Topps cards. It’s just not a common like the others. Yes, even though Taylor never made it to the majors, he’s a touchstone for every collector my age and so his card is still in demand. Is it expensive? Not especially. But it’s also one of those things where as much as I’d like to have it I’m not going to be spending $20 on it either.

Is this a “white whale”? Not exactly. But it’s one of those cards where the price is higher than I’d ever want to spend (and definitely higher than the enjoyment I’d get from owning the card) so it’s in that ballpark.

It turns out I didn’t have to spend anything on it. Somehow Matt Prigge ended up with a bunch of these and offered to send me one since I seem to be the only person trying to collect those Gold cards that aren’t in Flagship.

Is awesome.

That the signature is all wonky makes me wonder if these were rejects or something but I don’t care. This is a wonderful Dated Rookie card for my nostalgia and takes me one card closer to finishing the 1992 “Master Set.” I only need Tony Perezchica and Kerry Woodson now.

Of course, as happens all the time, the mailing did not just include the Brien Taylor card. Matt sent a bunch of other Giant cards along including this 1973 Checklist which wasn’t even on my searchlist for completing my Giants team sets.

This is also the best kind of unexpected card mailing. Not only is it a card I “need” it’s also a card—specifically a checklist—that I hate buying. I must’ve pulled too many checklists when I was a kid since I have a visceral reaction whenever I think about purchasing a checklist by itself.

The rest of the mailing was 1990s stuff—much of it shiny. The first batch includes 1991 Ultra Update (a set I never purchased as a kid), a wonderful Barry Bonds Gallery of the Stars insert from Triple Play, 1994 Upper Deck Fun (another set I never even saw as a kid) and some Sportflics. Or I guess Sportflics had rebranded itself as Sportflix around this time.

Anyway, very cool. The Salomon Torres Bowman card is another nostalgia-inducing Dated Rookie card since he was supposed to be the next big thing for the Giants but the fanbase just turned on him after the 1993 season. I still feel sorry for the kid.

More shininess. I think the JR Phillips Bowman is base but good lord is it shiny. Score Gold Rush is always fun. I love that Rod Beck Upper Deck card where he’s already swung at the ball and missed it by at least a foot. The Silver Signature parallels are also a lot of fun. I think that line is my favorite foil parallel approach in all the early 1990s cards.

Also holy moly I did not realize that Topps Chrome was a thing as early as 1997.

And a couple more shiny cards. And a couple more Rod Becks.* Beck will always be one of my favorite Giants players and it’s been heartening to see how many other collectors have chosen to collect his cards. It’s clear he was a fan favorite everywhere he played and it’s a shame he didn’t live long enough for all of us to grow up and tell him as much.

*There were six in the stack.

Going from one of my favorites to one of my least favorites. Two A.J. Pierzynski cards is some top-level trolling. Yes they go in my Giants binder. No I do not like being reminded that he was on the team. Good lord what an asshole. Though I’m heartened by the number of people on Card Twitter who also hate him. I’m clearly following the right people on there.

Thanks Matt! I love the Taylor and I’m totally rooting for your Brewers to make it to the World Series this year.