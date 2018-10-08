Coyote Point

Our annual summer trip to Coyote Point and CuriOdyssey. The boys are kind of outgrowing the zoo although the fact that the animals were easily visible and very active this trip helped assuage that. But they’re liking the exhibits more and are starting to make connections to stuff they’re learning in school. This is encouraging. I remember going to the Exploratorium at least once every year when I was a kid* and I don’t remember ever paying attention to the science behind the exhibits.

*Usually on both a school fieldtrip and a summer camp field trip.

We also did our usual thing of hitting the Magic Mountain playground for a bit of fun on the gigantic slide. Then I took the boys up the road a bit to Burlingame for It’s-Its. It was, after all, National Ice Cream Sandwich Day.

DSC_0001
DSC_0007
DSC_0015
DSC_0016
DSC_0023
DSC_0026
DSC_0027
DSC_0028
DSC_0032
DSC_0034
DSC_0038
DSC_0042
DSC_0043
DSC_0044
DSC_0051

