WaxPack Surprise

A couple weeks ago when I went to get the mail, I found a small box addressed to me. I didn’t recognize the sender and couldn’t remember making any ebay purchases or signing up for any breaks. But that didn’t stop me from staring at it for five minutes to figure out if I was having a senior moment.

I shouldn’t have worried. Turns out it was a surprise package from Steve (@WaxPack916). He’s one of the more active TTM senders on Twitter and it’s always fun to see his returns. He also just started blogging in the past year and is in general just a good guy on Card Twitter.

Highlights of the package are three signed cards. When sending out requests it’s pretty common to send a couple cards out at a time so I’m assuming these are extras from successful returns.

Bergman and Summers fall into the category of guys whose cards I’d run into as a kid but never actually saw them play for the team. By the time I was a fan, Bergman was in the AL so I didn’t get to see him play and Summers’s career was over. Instead they were characters in the backstory of trauma and the days where the highlight of the decade was knocking the Dodgers out of the playoffs in 1982. Things I just was expected to know as a fan. So know them I did.

Bob Brenly though is a favorite. I’ve mentioned him before on here. He was a favorite as a player and later on, as a coach whose refreshingly candid post-game show was something we looked forward to after every game. I’m just not used to him with the mustache. It looks so weird.

These are the first signed 1983 Donruss cards I have as well. It’s a simple design that works pretty well with the signatures. The 1984 Topps cards though work really well. I especially like the geometric magenta and teal 1980s-ness on Summers card and the way he signed it vertically.

Steve included a few shiny cards in the package as well. The 1993 Denny’s card is fantastic and comes from one of my favorite oddball sets of all time. The 2001 Elite JT Snow confused the hell out of my scanner. It’s bright silver but scans black with more dust than any photo negative I’ve scanned. And the gold Willie Mays is a 2012 Factory set insert. I’m not so sure how many different Mays cards were available but a gold chrome version of the 1953 design feels wildly contradictory.

A handful of other Giants filled out the team bag and reminded me of how poor the Giants drafting was in the early 1990s. Steve’s custom card meanwhile is encouraging me to consider designing one of my own as well.

There was also a bag of pocket schedules. I don’t explicitly collect these but they’re always fun to look at. Minor league ones are always especially interesting in terms of seeing what kinds of promotions are listed and which player gets highlighted on the cover.

And last but not least there were two coins from 2018 Archives. Since this isn’t a product I’ve purchased it’s fun to see these. Heck I’m unfamiliar with the original coins as well. Yes I know they fit in 2×2 holders and 20-pocket pages but for whatever reason I just haven’t gotten any. They’re cute and I see why people like them.

Fittingly for a package from a guy calling himself “WaxPack,” the bulk of the box though was loose packs for my kids to rip. This looks like a lot of fun and I’ll be sure to tweet what they find. We’ll have to have a draft where they pick their packs and then I’ll let them start ripping.

Very cool Steve and thanks so much!