Night Owl’s 10th Anniversary

Posted on November 28, 2018 | 2 Comments

Earlier this year Night Owl, one of my favorite Baseball Card Bloggers, celebrated a decade of blogging. This is impressive. I’ve been blogging for 8 years  and not only does that feel like forever, my blog has ranged all over the place over that time. That Greg’s managed to stay so focused for a decade is no easy task and reflects a lot of work on his part.

To celebrate his 10 years he decided to host a little giveaway from a selection of ~30 vintage and modern cards. I drew a mediocre number which put me in the bottom half of the queue where I got to wait and see what items turned out to be unpopular.

As a vintage-first guy I was expecting all the vintage cards to get snapped up first. Much to my surprise though this is not how the event played out. Seeing what people selected ended up being much more surprising than I expected. When my turn came up a handful of cards older than me were still on the board.

Of that handful, the 1976 Mike Schmidt was the clear choice. I’ve always liked the 1976 set and design with its bright colors, large photo, and position icon. An early-career card of a Hall of Famer (and arguably the best Third Baseman in the game’s history) from that set will always be a welcome addition to my binder.

That this card also has some of that classic 70s action photography is even nicer. I like everything about it and am very pleased it fell to me in the draft.

Greg also included this 2016 Topps Gold Parallel of Santiago Casilla as a bonus. I gather he doesn’t want any Giants cards in his house. I don’t particularly care for the smoke monsters in the 2016 design but I kind of like the way they worked with the gold printing. This is one of those cases where the parallels may be nicer than the base cards.

Thanks for the cards and congratulations on 10 years of blogging! I hope I make it to that milestone in a couple.

This entry was posted in baseball, Giants, trades and tagged .

2 responses to “Night Owl’s 10th Anniversary

  1. nighttimeowl | November 28, 2018 at 6:55 am | Reply

    Thanks! Still trying to get those giveaway packages out. What fool didn’t calculate mailing during the holidays?

  2. sanjosefuji | November 28, 2018 at 8:24 pm | Reply

    Greg is the Godfather of Card Bloggers.

