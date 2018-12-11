Merry Christmas from Jason

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Last Friday I found four packages in my mailbox. People are getting their holiday mailings out and are reminding me that I should do the same. I’ll start off with a small envelope from Jason.

These Galasso Greats cards from 1977 are 11fun. I came across a number of TCMA releases in repacks when I was a kid but never saw one of these until this year when I found a Joe DiMaggio in a Dollartree repack. It’s nice to have a Giant and I enjoy having a Sal Maglie. I don’t have any vintage cards of him and I really should rectify that since he features so prominently in Ball Four.

Two Fleer Greats of players whose numbers the Giants have retired. Many modern cards of pre-war players really don’t seem to know what to do with the black and white photos. Either they try and colorize things or the card designs themselves end up showing how much they rely on color photos for that punch. These though work pretty well with the foil finish on the card stock adding a nice tone to the photo background while not messing with the black and white photo itself. It’s also nice to see photos that haven’t been beaten into the ground through over use.

And the Action Packed Monte Irvin is just a ton of fun. There’s no way to scan or photograph this and capture the embossed 3D effect but I love these cards and how they’re made by folding the sheet back over itself so that the embossing doesn’t show through to the other side.

Thanks Jason and Merry Christmas!