Mailday from Marc

So in Marc Brubaker’s year-end round up he mentioned that he’d sent me the most cards in 2018. While I’ve had larger maildays,* Marc has certainly sent me the most maildays over the past year and I and extremely grateful for them.

*My trade deficit is USA-level but I try and send out the best I can.

It looks like 2019 is starting up right where 2018 left off. A week ago I found a bright pink bubble mailer form Marc in my mailbox and inside were a bunch more goodies I needed.

The main reason I’ve gotten so many cards from Marc is that I’ve been working on a bunch of junk wax sets which everyone has tons of duplicates of. This mailer continues that with a half-dozen more junk wax needs as well as a bunch of 2014 cards for that set build.

The 1986 Bill Doran in particular is greatly appreciated. This card has been a thorn in my side due to the incorrect card number errors that kind of plague 1986 Topps. Doran shares his card number with Bobby Wine and I’ve gotten a few Wines by mistake so far. I don’t mind most errors but checklist-based ones are probably the worst since they confuse everything.

I’ve not much to say about Mark Langston except to note that he’s a local guy—high school in Sant Clara, college in San José—and that’s always fun to see.

The three 1990 Upper Decks take me to 40 left for set completion. 1991 Donruss is ridiculously close; I’m missing just 22 now. And the ~50 2014s take that build solidly past the halfway point. I’m not still fully feeling the design on this set but I’m enjoying it the more I look at it.

Marc is also one of the few traders who stays on top of my Stanford searchlist. These are always fun to add. Even though I’m pretty sure I have most of these (though I know I don’t have the Bowman Aldrete) due to 1988–1991 being my peak collecting years, duplicates are always appreciated since I plan on starting up some through the mail requests this year. Yes I’m planning on trying to get my son involved as well.

Continuing with Stanford cards, I needed most of these ones. The Mike Mussina Sports Illustrated for Kids is great. Same with all the Jeffrey Hammonds cards. And the McCarty Sportflics is fantastic. The Stephen Piscottys are also fun and the Opening Day foil will add a bit of variety to the album.

Moving into Giants cards. 1990 Topps Big is not my favorite of the Big designs but this Robby Thompson is still a fun card to have. the Jeff Brantley Score Young Superstar is an insert set I never came across as a kid. I know these came in rack packs but I can’t recall seeing them when I was a kid. 1991 Donruss Rookies looks so weird in red.

All the Minor League cards though are just fun. I never collected these in earnest but I love seeing the Giants ones and remembering names I haven’t thought of in decades. I like Studio 1993 a lot and the Kirt Manwaring Award Winner card is also great. It’s not one of his fantastic photo cards but it’s nice to be reminded of when he was all promise.

Now into Giants cards from the new-to-me age. The Mark Carreon “dreaming of being Bo” is hilarious. The Shawon Dunston Fleer Ultra is interesting. I’m not too keen on this set yet but I can see why people like it. 1999 Fleer is growing on me as well. And the Willie McCovey disc is great.

A bunch of these are also team-set needs and it’s always satisfying to cross those off the search list.

Finally, a few cards that don’t fit in any categories. The Sid Fernandez is for whenever I start putting together a “players from Hawai‘i” project. The William Hoy is just a great card of a player with a great story. The colorization annoys me but it’s nice to see Topps is remembering him.

The Bill Brubaker is the star here. There’s a long backstory to this. Part of it is covered in a SABR post where some of the community sort of crushed Marc’s enthusiasm about finding a card of someone who shared his last name but recognizing that the photo was incorrect. The rest is in Marc doing the research to determine that Bill is actually his cousin, finding some Charles Conlon photos of him, and making a custom to correct the error card. Anyway Marc is sure to blog about this on his own so I’m going to stop there.

Marc’s a member of the codependent support group doing custom cards last season. I sent him the Astros cards from my set as well as a few other customs and we’ve talked about how moving forward making more customs and things like that is likely to take precedence over active collecting. I very much enjoy have one of his customs in my binder.

Thanks Marc and Happy New Year!