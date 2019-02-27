Who’s down with OPC

Last Friday I found a surprise mailday from Robby T in my mailbox. When I opened it up it looks like he broke up a couple near-complete sets and sent them out to various Card Twitter team collectors.

The first thing showing was a bunch of 1995 Fleer. This is not a set many people like. I kind of appreciate the garish awfulness of this peak-90s design where every division has its own template but woof. This is not pleasing to look at.

The good news here is that this batch completes my team set for 1995 Fleer so I don’t have to feel like I ever want more of it. I’d give the duplicates to my kids but I feel like someone might call CPS on me.

Underneath all the 95 Fleer though was this stack of beauties. I prefer 1991 Topps but the 1992 design is pretty nice too. Good photos with a design that frames everything nicely while staying out of the way.

These are O-Pee-Chees (OPC) though which make the stack even cooler. I only encountered a handful of Canadian cards when I was a kid so seeing all of these is a bit beyond my comprehension. There’s also something I really like about the OPC logo and the way it’s nowhere near as bold as the Topps logo. These just look better to my eye. This is the highlight of he mailing.

My favorite part of the OPCs though are how they serve as a bridge between the base Topps set and Topps Traded. Kevin Mitchell and Don Robinson are technically not Giants cards. Mitchell is marked as “Now with Mariners” and Robinson, “Now with Angels.” Meanwhile Dave Burba, Mike Jackson, and Bill Swift all look like Mariners cards but are marked as “Now with Giants.” Those three cards are part of the five I’m missing from the 1992 OPC team set now.

Finally, a bunch of modern cards. One Lincecum insert from I don’t know what product but with a photo that is so good I really don’t care. A half dozen Big League cards which I divided up with the boys since we all need different ones for our Giants sets. And eight Donruss cards which allowed me to complete my team set as well as provide the boys with their first Bumgarner cards for 2018.

They both keyed in on the logolessness and once I pointed out how nowhere on the cards does it say “Giants” either I had to explain how exclusive licensing agreements work and why only Topps is allowed to make cards with logos now. I think they understand what’s going on. I also think that, like the rest of us, they find the situation to be incredibly stupid.

Oh well, enough legal sidetracking. Thanks for the mailing Robby!