Happy New Year from Night Owl

A surprise PWE from Greg/@nightowlcards to ring in the beginning of Spring Training—or as we call it in baseball land, the New Year. Definitely well timed. Last weekend I walked past the ballpark on campus and heard the team taking batting practice. That ping of aluminum on leather is supposed to be anathema to everything I believe in in the sport but wow, it reaches deep into my soul and makes my heart believe it’s spring.

Then I took my eldest to his Little League evaluations and came home to find that KNBR was streaming the radio broadcast of the first Giants Spring Training game (unfortunately the Giants picked up where they left off last season). The sound of summer filled the house and it didn’t matter that it was freezing outside.

To the cards. Really just a random assortment of Giants that Greg, as a Dodgers fan, wanted out of his house as quickly as possible. The 1970 Jack Hiatt gets me in the mood for 2019 Heritage although I doubt we’ll see any photos that have this busy of a background this year.

The 1981 TCMA Jose Pagan is part of a set commemorating the 1962 Giants. It’s a nice clean design—better than a lot of TCMA’s 80s offerings and makes the most of its black and white photo with just a splash of color in the team-colored border. I need to remember that this kind of thing works so well.

It took me a moment to realize that that 2018 Buster Posey was not a base card. I didn’t notice the non-foil logo at first and if my son hadn’t pulled a National League Team Set card out of a repack last week I would never have even thought to double check it. Yup. Looks like Greg pulled a National League card out of a repack as well. Into the binder it goes instead of the dupe box.

Fourth card in the envelope was a certified autograph of Brian Buscher from 2003 Upper Deck Prospects. Yet another Fairfield repack quality autograph, this time a guy who played for three seasons with the Twins but who I did probably see play at San José in 2003. If only the prospect signatures I got at San José actually panned out as well as he did.

Very fun Greg. Opening Day is a month away!