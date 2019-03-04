Snowday

Posted on March 4, 2019 | 1 Comment

I haven’t been taking many photos recently but I can’t help but take my camera out with me and the kids during a snow day.

DSC_0035
DSC_0037
DSC_0039
DSC_0033
DSC_0034
DSC_0048
DSC_0050
DSC_0062
DSC_0047

One response to “Snowday

  1. sanjosefuji | March 4, 2019 at 9:42 am | Reply

    There’s just something so awesome about b&w photography featuring snow. I think my admiration for Ansel Adams inspired this love.

