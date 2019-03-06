Every Last Homie

When Robby T recently sent me a bunch of Giants cards, Steve (@cardboardjones) got the corresponding batch of Mariners cards. I joked on Twitter that I was missing only five OPCs and that he probably had three of them because they looked like Mariners cards.

It turned out that I was right. However, Steve, while he definitely blogs about Mariners cards, was not looking to complete that team set so he generously offered to PWE me the three “Now with Giants” cards.

Late last week the three cards showed up in my mailbox. They look out of place with the rest of the Giants cards but I like it this way since it suggests the logical extension of my current team set collecting project.

I’ve currently been collecting Giants team sets and paging them alphabetically by last name. It’s a perfectly fine way of capturing the roster but I’m planning on changing things up so each year depicts the Giants lineup. One page of the typical starters (plus manager or team card), another of the pitchers, and then the rest are substitutes.

When I start doing this I know I’m going to end up wanting to acquire the cards of guys who are missing (starters at least) even though they’re not depicted with the Giants that season. That’s going to result with a few random non-Giants cards on the pages—very much like these OPC pages look now.

Thanks Steve! Only two cards left now.