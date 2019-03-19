The one autograph I got at San José Giants that I did not mention in my post was Bob Feller. He came to a game to make an appearance. He threw out the first pitch. He then proceeded to sit at a table under the stands and sign autographs for the entire game.

There’s a long-standing baseball joke that a ball not signed by Bob Feller is worth more. This didn’t stop me from bringing a clean, Official American League baseball with me. A Hall of Famer whose peers considered him the greatest pitcher in his era? That’s clearly worth having on a ball.

To get a sense of how generous Feller was with his signature, while he only signed one item at a time, I was able to get back in line three more times and get not only a signed ball but three signed baseball cards.

While his “real”* cards were outside of my budget back then (heck they’re are still outside of my price range now), the nice thing about growing up in the 1980s is that there were all kinds oddball greatest-player sets.

*Cards from when someone was an active Major Leaguer will always be more real to me than any cards released before or after someone’s career.

These sets were great for me as a way of learning about the game. Lots of good biographical information on the backs and a great selection of players to know on the checklists. Plus they made great cards to have handy if a Hall of Famer ever came to town and was signing autographs at an affordable price.