What would you think if I sang out of tune?

A short post of a couple plain white envelope arrivals. There’s nothing Card Twitter likes more than filling those last couple holes in a checklist. It happened with my 1986 Topps set build and it’s happening again with my 1978 Topps set build.

The first one came from Pete Scribner (@ScribSports), a Cardinals fan who blogs over at polyturf.blogspot.com and who just finished his 1978 Topps set a couple weeks ago with a nice Mike Schmidt. We’ve been watching each other build this set* and when I got to only 10 left Pete offered to send me the Gary Carter I was missing.

*A few cheap Ebay lots got me halfway there before I received help from Matt Prigge, Mark Hoyle, Tim Jenkins, Shane Katz, Tim/MaxxPower68, and Mark Armour while I picked off star players here and there when they came up cheap.

It’s funny. When I started building this set it wasn’t one I was particularly enamored with. I felt the design was a bit boring and generic and a a result it just didn’t move me. The Giants cards with that Greg Minton didn’t help much either. As I’ve been building it though my opinion has completely shifted. I love the photo-centric design and custom lettering for the team name. The manager cards are one of the best things Topps has ever made. And many of the photos themselves are kind of wonderful.

Better-cropped action than the earlier 1970s sets. A lot of nice casual images such as the one on this Carter. There’s even a low-contrast feel which keeps a lot of detail in the shadows. The only thing I don’t like is that position indicator.*

*The All Star shield on the other hand is wonderful.

A couple days later another 1978 showed up in my mailbox. This time it was from Tim. There are three Reggies in this set. I was missing two. Now I’m only missing the best one. Though this World Series highlight is pretty cool as it suggests that Reggie’s too big to be contained in the frame.

And with that I’m down to missing only eight cards in my set build:

36 Eddie Murray

100 George Brett

200 Reggie Jackson

222 Jerry Martin

360 Mike Schmidt

704 Garth Iorg / Dave Oliver / Sam Perlozzo / Lou Whitaker

707 Mickey Klutts / Paul Molitor / Alan Trammell / U.L. Washington

708 Bo Diaz / Dale Murphy / Lance Parrish / Ernie Whitt

Seven of these are exactly what I’d expect to be missing at the end. The best rookie in the set. Three of the biggest stars in the game including one which is on the shortlist for best card of the 1970s.* Two rookie cards of guys many people think should be in the Hall of Fame.** And one rookie card featuring two Hall of Famers. The eighth card is Jerry Martin who wins the “last common remaining” award.

*The Reggie Jackson is a fantastic photo.

**Yeah I know the Dale Murphy isn’t really a rookie card since he’s also on a multiplayer rookie in the 1977 set.

Anyway I fully expect Eddie Murray to be the last card I acquire for this set just like he was for 1986 Topps. I also do not at all expect to get that as a PWE mailing.

Thanks Pete and Tim! It’s fun to get so 20% closer to the finish line.