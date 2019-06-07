Alert Alert!

Just posting a heads up that I’m in the process of moving. Nothing nearly as disruptive as my last move—just moving across town—but still the kind of thing that will cause blogging to get interrupted.

Photos have already been drying up for a few months. I’ve been pretty lax on my contributions over at SABR (despite having more responsibilities there now). Having to disconnect and reconnect my internet will literally knock me off the web for a bit.

But I’ll be back as soon as I’m able…hopefully with a full hopper of posts I’ve written and feeling rejuvenated by having moved out of a small apartment into a home where we’re no longer all getting in each others’ way. The kids are looking forward to having their own rooms. I’ll have a proper office. It’ll be great.

Also, anyone planning on mailing me cards (or anything else), please ping me on twitter or shoot me an email so you know where to send stuff. And if you just mailed something? Don’t fret. The nice thing about just moving across town is that we’ll be able to move in a less traumatic fashion than having to clear everything out in a single weekend; i.e. I’ll have access to my old mailing address for a few more weeks.

Oh, and if you sent me anything recently, my post acknowledging the trade and thanking you for sending me something cool will be delayed. I WILL get to those though. Saying thanks on here for other people’s generosity is something I take very very seriously.

Thanks for reading! I apologize for the interruption.