San José Obon

Posted on July 22, 2019 | 2 Comments

Another summer, another San Jose Obon. Like last year, I ended up dancing with the boys so these are photos taken from the odori line. The better they get the more likely I am to want to skip the dancing again and take photos from the crowd but for now it’s fun to be out there as a family.

DSC_0189
DSC_0193
Untitled
DSC_0194
DSC_0209
DSC_0212
DSC_0220
DSC_0223
DSC_0225

2 responses to “San José Obon

  1. bbcardz | July 22, 2019 at 4:08 pm | Reply

    I was lucky enough to attend an Obon Festival in Pasadena with the gf and her mother a few years ago. Love the taiko drumming. It was so surprising and great to see a lot of non-Japanese participating in the Obon festival and dance–one of the best days of my life!

  2. sanjosefuji | July 22, 2019 at 8:19 pm | Reply

    The taiko drumming (and the food) are my favorite things at the SJ Obon. I also used to love playing BINGO too.

