San José Obon

Another summer, another San Jose Obon. Like last year, I ended up dancing with the boys so these are photos taken from the odori line. The better they get the more likely I am to want to skip the dancing again and take photos from the crowd but for now it’s fun to be out there as a family.
I was lucky enough to attend an Obon Festival in Pasadena with the gf and her mother a few years ago. Love the taiko drumming. It was so surprising and great to see a lot of non-Japanese participating in the Obon festival and dance–one of the best days of my life!
The taiko drumming (and the food) are my favorite things at the SJ Obon. I also used to love playing BINGO too.