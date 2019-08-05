Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

Our annual visit to the Boardwalk. Spent some time in the water. Dinner on the wharf. Then closed out the park on Coca Cola night.

DSC_0046
DSC_0067
DSC_0068
DSC_0083
DSC_0112
DSC_0113
DSC_0117
DSC_0118
DSC_0123
DSC_0137

One response to “Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

  1. commishbob | August 5, 2019 at 7:06 am | Reply

    Nice pics. Looks like everyone was having a good time. Those ‘cars’ are painted in the colors that were right in my NASCAR wheelhouse in the 90s. Allison-Gordon-Bobby Labonte-Hamilton-Marlin-Terry Labonte.

