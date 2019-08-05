Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

Our annual visit to the Boardwalk. Spent some time in the water. Dinner on the wharf. Then closed out the park on Coca Cola night.
Main Categories
All Categories
Archives
-
RSS Feeds
-
© 2010–2019 Nick Vossbrink
-
Our annual visit to the Boardwalk. Spent some time in the water. Dinner on the wharf. Then closed out the park on Coca Cola night.
Nice pics. Looks like everyone was having a good time. Those ‘cars’ are painted in the colors that were right in my NASCAR wheelhouse in the 90s. Allison-Gordon-Bobby Labonte-Hamilton-Marlin-Terry Labonte.