Seems weird to just let scheduled posts keep running in the midst of everything going on but I also don’t know what else to do so everything will continue as it has been. At the same time I can’t not acknowledge how things have gone from having to fill idle time to feeling guilty about not being out there supporting the protests.

Not that there are really any events to go to anyway. I’m in a place of extreme privilege to not be near any of the protests and police riots. New Jersey has been better than most places in terms of police behavior—yes Trenton had some stuff happen anyway—but in general things have been good here.

So I’m left with figuring out what organizations to donate to and explaining what’s going on to the kids. They’re already pretty stressed about the Covid situation. While I want them to be plenty skeptical about government it’s tough to explain just how broken everything is. My eldest just learned about the three branches of government and balancing the lessons between “what the design is,” “what’s wrong with that design,” and “how we’ve deviated from the design” is A LOT for an elementary school kid to wrap his head around.

Heck it’s a lot for me to wrap my head around. What’s going on right now feels existentially worse than anything else I’ve lived through. I’ve had the sense that things were broken before. I’ve never had the sense that they were completely irreparable. But right now we’ve got a government that’s declared war on its citizens, a pandemic that’s already killed 100,000 people and is poised to spike like crazy this month, millions of people out of work, and in the background an impending climate disaster.

There are days when I see all the hope in the world in my kids and am inspired by their potential. And there are days when my heart aches at the world they’re going to inherit and the problems they’re going to be stuck with. I’m trying to have more of the good days than the bad ones but it’s difficult. Especially now.

Stay safe out there. Do what you have to do to stay sane. It may be trivial blog about baseball cards and flower photos but it’s kind of my only release.