Lumberjack Surprise

I made a small Sportslots order from Lumberjack Cards last month. When he saw that some of the cards I’d gotten were intended for my colorwheels project, he got excited and looked through his “too beat up to list” pile to see if he had anything I needed.

This was very nice of him. Free mailings like this, even when expected, are always surprises when they show up. Sometimes they don’t get sent. Sometimes the cards get lost in a box. Stuff happens. So it’s always fun to get a package and it’s even more fun to dig into it and see what’s there.

We’ll start off with two 1959 colors I was missing. I’d filled in a bit since my original post but both of these are quite welcome. Jim Hegan replaces a Giants card and Wally Post will anchor the center square.

These give a bit of a flavor of the condition. Hegan has a corner that’s about to fall off and Post is written on in red crayon* Both work just fine for my page though.

*Actually looks like the red grease pencil used to mark contact sheets.

Five 1969s bring a lot of color here too. Dave McNally is a bit beat up even for my taste. Thankfully I already have a light green. The other four are all colors I need.They’re also in pretty good shape too. Some kid added big V-shaped mustaches to the four of them only to think better of it later and try to erase the markings. Some erasings look better than others.

It’s worth highlighting the Mel Queen card in particular here since it’s got one of the more unique baseball card backs ever made. Queen was a two-way player who converted from outfielder to pitcher in 1966. His 1967 card lists him as a Pitcher/Outfielder bot only has batting stats on the back. His 1968 has a lot of text about his transition but only lists his two years of pitching stats. his 1969 card back though is a treasure.

Complete batting stats for his time as an outfielder. Complete pitching stats for his time as a pitcher. Off the top of my head I can’t think of any other cards like this. It’s a shame Topps couldn’t fit his hitting totals on as well. I also can’t help but wonder if his 1966 hitting stats include his hitting while he was a pitcher.

Two more well-loved 1969s could’ve fit in the colorwheel page but are a much better match for my small collection of do-it-yourself traded cards. Literally one of my favorite things. I don’t seek them out but I very much love to come across them. So these will be going into a different album with all the other cards I’ve found.

All of which means that it’s time to post updated images of the 1959 and 1969 pages. 1959 is coming along very well. I only need orange and light blue. The images are all nice baseball-looking ones without any capless weirdness. I’ll probably want more team variety than three Phillies at some point but that’s something to tackle much later. I can already see how nice the finished page will look too.

1969 needs a little more work. I left the orange Niekro in the scan so show what it’ll look like when I get an orange card. Mike Ryan is a good placeholder but the image isn’t what I want to have on the finished page.* And I suspect that, as with all the Phillies in 1959, I’m going to be looking to swap out some of the erased mustache guys at some point much further down the line.

*Yes I know it’s not a fair representation of 1969 to not have capless wonders and blacked-out logos but I want a page that actually looks nice here.

For now though things look great. Not as bright as the 1959s but that colored spot is still very distinctive. I’m just looking for red, orange, and dark green.* Light pink, light purple, light orange, light blue, and brown look like they’re going to be the colors that get cut but maybe I’ll need a couple pages here instead.

*I really should shove a Giant in to the dark green pocket for the time being.

Very cool. Binder is looking super nice. I’ve updated the searchlist at the bottom of my original post to reflect my current status. Thanks Lumberjack!