Free Stuff from Friday

One of the cool things going on around the hobby blogosphere has been a number of blogs doing giveaways, contests, and games every Friday. Since Friday is family movie night* I usually only find out about these things on Saturday at the earliest—by which point most of the stuff has already been throughly picked over and claimed.

*Well, every night is potentially movie night now but Friday and Saturday are guaranteed ones.

This isn’t a complaint. As much as I enjoy trading, I don’t read blogs to get free stuff.

Anyway, a couple of weeks ago Kerry at Cards on Cards posted a bunch of late-80s boxed sets that he was breaking up and sending the commons out to anyone who wanted them. Coincidentally, I had been looking through my late-80s set binders with the kids and found all my “this card is in the autograph binder” placeholder cards. Many of these holes were in my Traded sets since I never accumulated duplicates there.

I also found that I was missing some cards of players for the Stanford and Giants albums hat would be nice to have. I don’t need them but it’s nice to have one in both the complete set and the project. I wouldn’t do this for anything spendy but late-80s junk wax? Why not.

So I put in a claim for a bunch of Giants and Stanford players and a week or so later these arrived.

Marquess, Robbins, and Sprague are all replacements for cards I got signed 30 years ago. McDowell goes into the Stanford binder so I can better represent his full career there.

Matt Williams is a new card. For whatever reason I never grabbed it before. I do like the Donruss Rookies sets and it’s especially nice when a player is featured in multiple Donruss sets to you can build a rainbow of sorts.

Manwaring, Riles, and Brantley meanwhile all go in the Giants album since I already have their cards in the set album.

Since Kerry likes to only ship six cards in a plain white envelope but I requested eight cards, I actually found two envelopes in my mailbox. inside were not just the cards I had claimed—two envelopes means a dozen cards.

Three of the bonus cards were these 2012 Topps Gold Cards. The Whiteside is a nice photo and it’s always great to get an Affeldt card since he’s such a fan favorite.

The fourth bonus card though caught me by surprise. This isn’t me gushing over a hot rookie, this card finishes my 2019 Stadium Club set. The only one I was missing. I was waiting for the prices to fall since he was stupid expensive last year. He’s still not a common price.

I was expecting to pick up some redundant junk wax for the project binders. I was not expecting to finish my most-recent Stadium Club set. Super cool Kerry. Thanks!