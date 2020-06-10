Another colorwheel mailday

So Commish Bob saw my post about Lumberjack’s mailday and wanted to get in on the colorwheels fun. One week later I found a plain white envelope with a unch of 1959 and 1969 Topps cards inside.

The three 1959s complete my 1959 page. I only needed light blue and orange but since Bob did an entire blog on 1959 Topps he pointed out that there are a couple different shades of orange. I was vaguely aware of this and had planned to treat this the same as with the multiple shades of light green and just pick one for the album page.

The interesting thing with these two orange cards is that under a loupe the screens look very close. So close that in this case I’m inclined to think that they’re actually a function of how the cards were printed rather than being something intrinsic to the design.

The completed page is very nice. Magenta in the top left corner. Yellow on both the top and right edges. Cyan on the bottom right corner. There’s no Magenta and Cyan mixing in this set though so there’s nothing connecting Hal Smith and Jim Hegan.

Five 1969s bring me to having nine out of the thirteen (I think) colors this year. Enough to fill a page but not the nine colors I want. Of these five the Abernathy chaw photo deserves special mention. Also that Dock Ellis is a lot of fun.

My page now looks like this. Two mustaches remain. Abernathy and Siebert slide into place. I’ll eventually grab a Senator card to replace Davenport. And I just need a Dodger or Yankee for the red slot.

Not as vibrant a page as the 1959 page but the colored spots still look nice. I’m now super-close to finishing a bunch of these. In addition to 1969, 1968 needs to replace a Giant with a Twin. 1967 is just missing yellow (Angels or Phillies) and needs a vertical-orientation light blue (Indians or Cardinals).

1958, 1963, 1965, and 1966 though still all need a lot of work. Plus I have to figure out what I want to do about 1960 and 1964.

Anyway it’s a lot of fun to see this take shape. Thanks Bob!