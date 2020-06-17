A Zippy Zapping PWE

Earlier this week I found a plain white envelope from Kenny in my mailbox. Nothing huge but enough to remind me of what we’re missing this summer. I had been looking forward to Kenny’s advice about the upcoming season of Yankee prospects and going to the Thunder Open House. And yeah so much for another season of Boomer’s Kids club.

The big name I was expecting to see at Trenton this year was Estevan Florial. I actually expected him last season before he broke his wrist at the end of Spring Training. Now I suspect we’ll miss him all together. Oh well. It’s nice to have a couple cards of his to go on the pile just in case.

Ryder Green and Anthony Seigler on the other hand are two players who I have a decent chance at seeing in Trenton since they haven’t even reached Tampa yet. So thy’ll go on the pile of cards that started building for this season and which will now be for next season.

Seigler in particular seems to be one of Topps’s favorites so it’ll be fun to see if the hype is worth it hen he does get here.

Kyle Holder played at Trenton last year. He might’ve appeared again this year but he finished 2019 in AAA. Do I expect to see him next year? Not really. So he’ll go in the pile of cards of players I saw at Trenton. Maybe that will become its own collection at some point—though the Bowman Judge and Gleyber cards are likely to be a reach for a while.

Moving out of Trenton players, Kenny included this Maurcio Dubon card from Heritage. I as not expecting much from the Giants this year but I was really looking forward to watching Dubon play. He was a fun addition last year, really smart player and an instant fan favorite. It’s a shame we didn’t get to see what he’d do with a full season.

And lastly, two Card Gens. The last time Kenny sent me one of these I linked to a YouTube video showing how cool the game was. Turns out that Kenny took the video back in the day. It remains one of the cooler things I’ve seen and I wish we could get a post about it over on SABR. I’m very happy having a couple more for the binder including one of Beltran who was just finishing a 10-year run as one of the best players in the game.

Thanks Kenny! Hopefully next season I’ll be able to use a bunch of these at Trenton.