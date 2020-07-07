I received a small mailday from a new trade partner last week. Scott at I Need New Hobbies (@INeedNewHobbies) noticed me mention not having any 1971 Senators or Brewers cards for my moves and expansions project and suggested he could send me some extras.

We messaged a couple times. Found out that he’s familiar with our local record shop (a very good one that the boys love to go to to find cheap kid DVDs). I sent him some set-build needs and he sent me four 1971 Topps.

Three Brewers which are better than most of Topps’s first-year cards because in 1970 Topps printed them as Pilots. Where most of Topps’s new team cards are hatless wonders like the Carl Taylor, Phil Roof and Dick Ellsworth show the original Brewers uniforms with the residual Pilots trim on the sleeves.

And one Senator in a typical 1971 action image. I kind of love this card. It’s just a shame that Brewers, Senators, and Giants are all white team names. I have about 50 cards from this set and I have twice as many white team names as I have team names in any other color.

Very fun though. It’s nice to have a handful of these now. I’m not sure how I avoided getting any of these before. Thanks Scott!