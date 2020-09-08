A couple small mailings

Catching up on a few small mailings that came in over the past couple weeks. Trade volume has been low recently but I was busy last month.

First envelope was a manilla one from Chuck Van Horne (@CHUCKVANHORNE) who’s one of those collectors who seems to steamroll through vintage sets and is always posting amazing deals. He’s a great trader in the vintage realm but I unfortunately have neither the volume nor the quality of cards to trade here.*

*It is what it is. I buy on the cheap, am content with beaters, and try to avoid spending on bycatch.

He did however come across a big lot of junk including a couple cards that had my name on them because I’m apparently one of the only guys who’s interested in them.

The 1994 Upper Deck Would Cup set is one I’m passively keeping an eye out for. It’s not something I’m building* as much as it’s one I just like accumulating cards from. Why? Because it’s the World Cup I attended and a lot of the players in the set remind me of that summer.

*Though I do have the 50-card Heroes and Stars set.

None of these nine players remind me of that summer* but just seeing the uniforms is enough to bring me back. The Adidas Equipment stripes were the same design my high school wore and even the silhouette of baggy shirts and short shorts is the look of soccer that I grew up with.

*Though Brian Quinn would go on to play for the Clash.

I also enjoy tat the backs of these cards are bilingual English-Spanish since I watched as many games as I could on Univision. In many ways, that summer of watching soccer helped my high school Spanish just as much as any teacher did.

It’s clear that the lot had one pack’s worth of cards inside. Nine base cards and an insert. The insert was Brian Laudrup, a very good player who unfortunately didn’t get to play in the 1994 World Cup because Denmark didn’t qualify.

Yeah.

Upper Deck apparently went to press before the teams were set. I can understand not getting all the players right but it’s weird for me to see teams get included that didn’t compete.

Anyway Laudrup was great in the 1998 World Cup and that game against Brazil was something special to watch.

Another mailing came from Paul (@phungo2008) whose blog goes off on all kinds of weird tangents* but also blogs with me over at SABR. Paul’s based out of Philly so one of these days once it’s safe to travel again I may finally meet him.

*Including in the art direction making Paul and me some of the only baseball card bloggers out there tackling this interesection.

He’s been rolling his own custom cards for over a decade now and appears to have been inspired by my TTM returns over the past months to send me his versions of some of the players I’ve received.

Mussina and Amaro are of course Stanford guys who I received returns from a couple months ago. And Murakami is one I got last month. That I got all three on my own customs may explain why Paul decided to send some of his. Custom cards work best when you make them for yourself with your own particular reasons for the checklist creation. As a result it’s always fun when your checklist overlaps with other people’s.

The Cain and Lincecum is unfortunately not a signature I have. I suspect however that it’s one of the few Giants cards in Paul’s sets. Turk Wendell though is probably a direct response to last month’s returns and how I got the card of him brushing his teeth signed. This Collector’s Choice shows him doing his customary leap over the foul line and has me tempted to send to him again. I miss having characters like this in the game.

Thanks guys!