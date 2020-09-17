Heavy J and Dub Team Up

So Jason has continued to make and offer his glittered-up junk wax cards in exchange for donations to various baseball-related non-profits. A week or so ago, he tweeted out a pair of Will Clark cards that he had available. Joey jumped right in and said that he’d make a donation if Jason sent one to me.

A few days later this showed up in my mailbox. Nice and sparkly and will pair well with my 1980 McCovey. Jason has upped his production values in the past couple months with more confident trimming and multiple colors of glitter on the borders.

He also included a pair of Josh Gibson cards. The Ted Williams Company card is a little disappointing with a main photo that’s all plugged shadow detail. The Upper Deck one meanwhile is nicely produced and looks even better in hand.

The Ted Williams back though has a lot of information and as such is a much better card for anyone who does not know about Gibson. These are fun. While I’ve mentioned a few times about learning about baseball from TCMA and other cards during my youth, there were no players in those sets who played exclusively in the Negro Leagues.

It’s a shame that these cards weren’t around earlier in my youth when I could have used the additional information and avoided the usual gaps in my baseball knowledge.