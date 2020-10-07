A Few PWEs

Catching up on a few envelopes that arrived over the past week. Nothing huge in any of these but I always try to say thanks as soon as I can and make sure my page of people I can vouch for is kept as up to date as possible.

The first envelope contained a single 1994 card from Kurt. After finishing off my 1986 set he apparently found my set needlist and took a look through my 1994 build. He only found one but every bit of help is much appreciated. This takes me to needing only 35 cards to complete that build.

The other envelope was a larger one from Kerry who had a other free card Friday. This was quite a thing this summer but for whatever reason Kerry managed to consistently have a couple cards that were up may alley. This time it was these two Victory cards of Stanford guys.

This is a cute little design but it must’ve been the only picture Upper Deck had of Hutchinson though since this is the fourth card I have using the same photo.

Kerry also stuffed my envelope with other Giants cards and managed to basically find another seven cards that I didn’t have. I haven’t ripped packs so the Cepeda insert is nice and groovy. Pro Debut is a set I never see and missed out on finding a team set of this year. Archives is one I refuse to buy but enjoy seeing singles of.  I like that I have one of each design here.

Don’t have much to say about any of these as cards except to note that the spot coating on the Pro Debut cards is a sharp look and that I have a much longer post/rant about design reuse over at SABR.

