January Returns

Another slow month as I continue to send out like three requests per month. But at least stuff is still coming back.

First return of the year was a great one. It’s always nice to get a return from a guy that everyone likes. Dusty Baker is the only reason I was rooting for the Astros last World Series since I’d be so happy to see him finally win the World Series. I definitely enjoyed a lot of his time with the Giants but never got his autograph on a solo Giants card back when I was a kid.

Dusty appears to let his mail pile up all year and then signs a big batch in the offseason. I sent him these last March and they came back 301 days later.

A 12-day return from Brian Keyser brought some more signed Stanford customs to the collection. He was a decent player for Stanford who existed on the edge of my awareness since he was playing in the years before I really started following the team but only had his MLB debut after I stopped collecting in 1994.

A 26 day return from Dick Green brought both my first signed horizontal 1974 card and my first signed 1975. The 1975 is great since it captures the way Green dominated the 1974 post season defensively. It’s not often you hear about World Series heroes based on their defensive prowess (especially when going 0 for 13) but in 1974 that was Dick Green.

The last return of the month was a 9-day return form Bob Oldis. Oldis is an interesting guy in that he has seven cards for seven MLB seasons but only accumulated 135 games as a position player. Definitely one of those players who never gets cards after his rookie season now. Kind of a shame that these guys don’t get cards anymore but with 30 teams running 50+ guys per season that would result in extremely unwieldy set sizes.

Next month would typically be a month I looked forward to. Unfortunately, with the lockout there’s no spring raining to send to.

Author: Nick Vossbrink

Blogging about Photography, Museums, Printing, and Baseball Cards from both Princeton New Jersey and the San Francisco Bay Area. On Twitter as @vossbrink, WordPress at njwv.wordpress.com, and the web at vossbrink.net

4 thoughts on “January Returns”

  1. LOL, when I posted that ’75 card on my 1975 Topps blog there was much confusion about what play is represented on the card. Some thought the A’s player was not Green but Ted Kubiak and one commenter said he has the card signed by Kubiak!

    Reply

  3. Both of those Dick Green cards were excellent choices. If I can ever get off of my lazy butt and send some TTM’s, I’d ask Green to sign my copy of his 1974 Topps card.

    Reply

