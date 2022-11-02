I’ve tried to limit my “so look what I got” posts to pre-war pickups but it’s become obvious to me over the past few months that grabbing my first (optimistically speaking) sample of notable 1950s and 1960s oddballs is also something I like to write about.

The 1955 Topps Doubleheaders fit this category to a T. They’re a weirdly-sized relatively unknown set which I’ve never seen in-person. They’re also an art style which is unlike anything else Topps has made* and, in many ways the coolest thing about them is how the backgrounds tile to create a panoramic stadium image.** Also the picture is an expanded version of the black and white images on 1955 Topps.

*There’s some speculation that they were intended to compete with the Red Man Tobacco cards.

**While it would be amazing to put together a panorama that there’s zero way it will ever happen.

I’d obviously love to have a Giant here but the Jack Shepard was an easier card to focus on since he’s the only Stanford guy in the set. Shepard was the captain of the first Stanford Baseball team to make it to the College World Series. The 1953 team went 1–2, losing in its first game to eventual champion Michigan before getting bounced in the second game of the elimination bracket.

Since the card itself is kind of fragile I went ahead and folded it digitally to show what the other side looks like. At one level, that the only shared part of the image is a single foot feels like cheating. At another level it’s a lot of fun to see it turned into a completely different style of pose plus it offers a nice view of Yankee Stadium (I think) in the background.

Unlike some of the other oddballs where I enjoy having a sample in the binder but don’t particularly feel the desire for more of them, I’d like to get a few Giants samples of this too. Some day.