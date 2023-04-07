Some awesome trade packages

Time to wrap up a few trade packages I’ve gotten recently. Things have been pretty quiet on this front due to a combination of me having zero trade bait* and everyone else being in basically the same place.

*Hard to get trade bait when you only buy the specific cards you want because Topps has made the experience of opening new product nowhere near as much fun as to be worth the price of buying the product.

The first one came from Alley (@_AlleyAwesome) who lives in NorCal but collects Dodgers. She’s often posting fantastic photos of the Shasta area wilderness which makes me miss California but, aside from the Dodgers thing, also shares similar interests to me regarding cards in that she loves box cards and holograms.

She posted a photo of Cramer Baseball Legends box bottoms which prompted me to respond with one of those all-too-common “oh crap I had no idea these existed looks like I need to update the searchlist” tweets that every single person on card Twitter has both written and inspired.* She however lived up to her Twitter handle and surprised me with a “how about I just send you a duplicate” response.

*We are our own worst enemies.

The box bottom is great. It comes from the 1986 combined release of all the different series of these cards and you technically need it to complete the set since these four cards are on the checklist. I both loved this set as a kid and was too immature to appreciate it since I didn’t treat cards like this as “real” cards even though they were all I could get.

I’ve thankfully grown out of that mindset and wish that similar sets existed for my kids now since there’s currently zero way for them to learn about the history of the game through baseball cards.

Speaking of hologram cards, I recently started building 1996 SPx which is a 60-card set featuring fantastic holographic images. They scan like crap but photograph pretty well. I picked up a good-size lot starter lot and swapped some duplicates with Matt Prigge who’s also building the set.

The only duplicate Matt had which I needed was this Eddie Murray. Always nice to add a Hall of Famer and I’m at 29/60 complete on the set now.

Matt also sent me a copy of his latest book because I helped him out with these promotional trading cards (which he also sent me copies of). It was a fun challenge. Card people will recognize that this is inspired by the 1982 Topps In Action design by turning it into more of an Opening Day bunting sort of feel. Matt printed these out as 5″×7″ postcards from Vistaprint and cut them into quarters by hand.

Finally, Mark Del Franco sent me a stack of eleven 1959 Topps cards. Mark’s been building this set and evidently was on the receiving end of a lot of generous maildays since when I expressed my admiration for this design as one that’s been growing on me significantly he was very fast to offer to send me a bunch.

I’m not sure what it is but I’ve mentioned before that there’s something about this design which screams Baseball Card in a way that few other designs do. Despite containing things like small photos and facsimile signatures which I typically treat as deal beakers, everything about these just works for me.*

*That my son dressed up in this design for Halloween is a nice bonus.

The only non-Giants 1959 Topps cards I had were the nine in my colorwheels page and the Elston Howard and Ozzie Virgil in my Colorline project so it’s nice to be able to put a page together. Some of Mark’s cards—such as that fantastic Blasingame—will unseat cards on this page, others will go in the binder to be admired, and a few fit other collecion purposes.

For example, this is my first Richie Ashburn card so it slides over into the Hall of Fame binder. There’s definitely a crease on this but it barely shows even in the scan.

These two meanwhile slip into the moves and no-longer-in-existence teams binder (I didn’t include the Senators card in he firs gallery since it doesn’t fit in well with the other vertically-oriented cards). They’re not from any last or first season but I still like having examples of these teams existing on cardboard.

The rest are in the general binder for now. But it’s a lot of fun to have a Ryne Duren card and I’ll always be happy coming across Bobby Thomson.

Last package comes from Jason and contains a 1995 Score Gold Rush Robby Thompson that he pulled from one of his pack nights* as well as a random postcard from the Minneapolis Review of Baseball which suggested that Al Dark, Monte Irvin, Wes Westrum, and Willie Mays all had some sort of Minneapolis connection.**

*A bunch of the Chicago SABR guys have a regular rip night where they get together and rip all kinds of old boxes of cards. The box bottoms Jason previously sent me were from one such night.

**Westrum is from there. Mays played in Minneapolis before becoming a Giant and Irvin spent a short time there. Dark though never played in Minnesota.

The Thompson is totally one of those things I love to add but will never get on purpose. I do find the printing interesting though since it demonstrates some of the same opaque white effects that Chrome cards show. Since this is printed on foil stock, a pass of opaque white is necessary on every area where Score doesn’t want the foil to show through. This always looks strange when there’s another player in the image who ends up fading into the background.

The back of the postcard though shows that the image is actually just about Westrum and includes the other three players as examples of who he played with when he got to the show.

And yeah. Thanks guys these were indeed awesome. It’s nice to get four mailings. Seems like trading is picking up again. Maybe packs will wind up in stores soon and be priced to where ripping becomes feasible again.