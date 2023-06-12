Liebig 1938 Histoire du Japon

Another set I got mainly because of the artwork. Though in this case there’s also a personal reason in terms of being part Japanese. I don’t actually know much about the history of Japan—especially its national myths—so having a set of these to see what Europe knew and was learning about Japan in 1938 was very appealing. There is A LOT of text on these cards and most of it is stuff I did not know.

We’ll take the cards in order. The first depicts Jimmu the Conqueror guided by the Solar Raven (660 BC) and describes the foundation and origin of the Empire and Emperors. Much of the card is dedicated to describing Japan itself. 3,000 islands and islets plus four main islands. The name, “Nippon,” means “Origin of the Sun,” hence Empire of the Rising Sun. The indigenous Ainu inhabitants (described as bearded Caucasians with light eyes and an Aryan language) followed by immigration by tribes from Malaysia and an invasion by the Mongol-Manchu via Korea.

The timeline doesn’t quite make sense here since the card suggests that “the great Kamu (slash Jimmu Tenno)” united the tribes in the seventh century BC, establishing his throne and the Japanese Empire at Yamato in 660 BC. Jimmu is a great-grandson of the solar goddess Amaterasu and his descendants are the current Japanese emperors.

The Japanese call their emperor Tennō (Emperor of Heaven) while foreigners use the name Mikado. According to legend, when Jimmu lost his way in his march towards the East, Amaterasu, sent him the Raven of the Sun as a guide. It’s interesting to me that the card does not depict the raven/crow’s three legs since Yatagarasu is a common symbol.

Card number two flashes forward to 200 AD and depicts Empress Jingū as she tries to direct her husband (Emperor Chūai) to the West (China and Korea). This card talks about continued fighting in Japan between native tribes like the Ainu and the Japenese Empire. The Ainu in particular kept fighting until the were finally suppressed in the 11th century.

In the 2nd century AD, while Chūai was fighting the rebelling tribes, Jingū supposedly wanted him to attempt to conquer China instead. Every evening she would direct his gaze towards setting sun and urge him to direct his efforts there. Chūai only thought of continuing the conquest of Japan and perished in battle (that card says this is punishment from the gods) against the rebels.

Jingū took over (technically as regent) and established contact with Korea. The card is unclear whether this was via military conquest or treaty (supposedly Jingū’s mother was of Korean descent) but credit her for starting the age of Koreans and Chinese going to Japan and bringing aspects of their civilizations there (basically ending the Yayoi period and ushering the Kofun one).

This card is interesting to me because it appears to describe things that exist right on the edge where myth becomes history and vice versa. Where Jimmu is pretty much mythology, Jingū appears to have some semblance of truth despite still being legend. She also represents an extremely thorny political issue regarding Japan’s relationship with Korea, how Japan’s expansionist goals in the late 19th century were justified, and how the Japanese grappled with their imperialism in the post-WW2 period.

I also found it interesting to talk of an Empress ruling Japan since Japan has been adamantly against any female rulers for as long as I’ve been alive (strange given how the Emperor is supposedly divine and traces that divinity to the Goddess Amaterasu). It hasn’t happened very often and appears that the line of succession returns to the male line immediately after each one.

Card three takes us to AD 620 when Prince Shotōku proclaimed the seventeen-article constitution. It picks up where the previous card left off with post-Jingū Japan being in contact with Korea and China and introducing aspects of those cultures. Japan sent delegates and students to China while Chinese scholars and instructors went the other direction, introducing Chinese administrative, military sciences, architecture, painting, literature, and writing. Basically everything but the spoken language.

Shotōku-Taishi as regant for his aunt Empress Suiko (the first officially-listed woman to rule Japan) was one of the main proponents. In 620, he proclaimed 17 articles which included the adoption of Buddhism as the state religion. The card states that these articles represent the first written Japanese document of which we are aware (Wikipedia calls them one of the oldest constitutions). Before then the history of Japan was based on traditional stories recorded in the first two books: the Kojiki of 712 (written in Chinese and phonetic Japanese) and the Nihongi of 720.

According to the card those two documents were composed at the beginning of the first of the great historical periods of Japan: the Fujiwara era (now known as the Heian period) which began ~50 years after the 17 articles when Emperor Tenmu ascended to the throne (Tenmu’s predecessor Emperor Tenji is the one who gained power with Fujiwara no Kamatari, and set up the Fujiwara clan with imperial powers that they would hold until the mid 19th-century)

The Heian period was characterized by great economic and cultural development which was particularly marked under Emperor Kanmu who moved the capital to Kyoto in 794, consolidated power, and installed the first Shogun.

The fourth card is my favorite of the set because the artwork depicting Saint Kūkai’s voyage to China is fantastic with the red boat on the ocean waves and Mount Fuji in the background. I wish Liebig had image source credits because there’s no way that these are their artworks. The style of each card is too distinct and they’re very clearly reproductions of different Japanese artworks. Sadly reverse image searches only turn up other Liebig scans.

This card talks about Japanese religion, starting off with the “primitive” Shinto combination of ancestor worship and nature worship which included worshipping of the sun and the sun goddess Amaterasu. It references Empress Jingū, the arrival of Chinese Confucianism via Korea, and its easy absorption by the Japanese. Buddhism however, and despite its proclamation as a state religion, proved to be more difficult (the card blames Buddhism’s Hindu/Chinese origin as being somehow incompatible with the Japanese soul).

Kūkai went to China in 804 with an imperial embassy to study of a new Buddhist sutra and Chinese Esoteric Buddhism (Tangmi). When he returned in 810, with the Emperors’ (both Saga and Junna) backing he introduced several reforms which recast Buddhism by combining it with Confucianism and Shintoism.* This mixture produced what the card calls “Double-Shinto” (actually Shingon Buddhism).

*The card draws a parallel here to Japanese writing and how the syllabic alphabet coexists with Chinese symbolic characters.

The card notes that it would not until the 17th century that the Japanese would revert to Shintoism (in large part due to safety reforms established by the Shogunate which allowed people to travel to the various local shrines), and then it would take until the Meiji Restoration in the 19th century to officially reestablish it as the state religion.

Card number five brings us our first Samurai image as it’s all about the formation of the military caste under the Fujiwara regime. Starting in the 8th century, warriors were honored and placed socially above other citizens, gradually becoming the classic type of Samurai (by the 12th century).

While I’ve been paraphrasing and condensing most of the text so far, the Samurai writing may be best left to what came out of Google Translate since the original author was clearly excited.

A Samurai was a professional warrior of high moral character who conducted himself according to the Bushido (Way of the Warrior) code. They were elite men, valiant in battle, glorifying honor and loyalty, full of selflessness and devotion, and despising death and pain (Harakiri!). Their main weapons were the bow and two sabers which they wielded with real virtuosity. Their armor was designed solely on defense efficiency, without adapting it to the shapes of the human body; hence this bizarre aspect of the two warriors represented on our vignette, an aspect further exaggerated by the disproportion given to the pony by the Japanese designer. (Our artist took care not to Europeanize the 12 paintings in this series, and followed the original style of the old Japanese prints).

I like that they mentioned the adaptation of the art on this card as well.

There’s no mention to card number 3 and Emperor Kanmu who, after moving the capital to Kyoto, consolidated much of the power of the emperor via the regional clans instead of a standing imperial army (which he eventually disbanded). This led to the rise of the Samurai as they ended up in the service of the feudal lords and clans. Frequent wars between lords and clans raised the importance of the military and resulted in the military seizing power by creating the Shogunate.

Card six picks up right where five left off with Yoritomo proclaiming himself first Shogun in 1192. From the 9th to the 19th century, Japan’s history is dominated by four family clans: the Fujiwara (first mentioned on card 3), the Taira, the Minamoto (first mentioned on this card as Yoritomo was the head) and the Tokugawa (first mentioned on card 10). The Fujiwara ruled from the 7th to the 12th century more or less merging with the imperial throne in Kyoto through marriages and other alliances.

But a radical change in favor of the throne intervened in the 12th century following several important factors: the development of democratic Buddhism replacing little by little Shinto favorable to the celestial emperors; the helplessness of the weakened Fujiwara to master the eternal feudal wars; the increase in prestige, influence and wealth of the two great military families of the Taira and the Minamoto.

Throughout the Fujiwara period, these two clans had fought each other for the succession to the throne. Eventually, the Taira prevailed, but unable to introduce the reforms that had become necessary for a long time, they were overthrown after 22 years of rule by two military geniuses of the Minamoto: Yoshitsume and Yoritomo. The temporal power was removed from the emperors who were relegated to the erased rank of spiritual sovereigns in Kyoto, while Yoritomo, in 1192, had himself proclaimed dictator under the name of Shogun (Generalissimo), a title which became hereditary in the Minamoto family.

Yoritomo established his headquarters in Kamakura and implemented many successful reforms. While sparing the noble families of the imperial court and the Buddhist clergy, he unified the country and centralized the administration, placing the feudal lords directly under his control.

The seventh card is just captioned, “Battle scene from an old print. Feudal wars” but picks up only seven years after the previous card with Yoritomo’s death in 1198 and the subsequent power struggle between various feudal lords which weakened the shogunal government. This created a similar situation to how the Shogun took control from the weakened Emperor only this time it was the regents (Shikken) who controlled the Shogun.

During this period, both the Emperor in Kyoto and the Shogun in Kamakura were almost always children whose power was usurped as soon as they came of age. The Hōjō regency* lasted from 1219 to 1334 when it was finally overthrown by a rebellion led by Emperor Go-Daigo who temporarily restored imperial power.

*The Hōjō clan was part of the Taira clan which Yoritomo and Minamoto defeated on Card 6.

The card states that Go-Daigo left no descendants after his death and as a result, his lieutenant, Ashikaga Takauji, gained power in 1335 and inaugurated the Ashikaga Shogunate. Reading through Wikipedia though suggests that this is inaccurate and that Ashikaga basically overthrew the Emperor in Kyoto only for Go-Daigo to set up a new court in Yoshino in which his son succeeded him as Emperor. Ashikaga meanwhile had his own court in Kyoto with a different Emperor as figurehead as Japan entered a 60-year period where two Emperors (well, one Emperor and one Shogun) contended for power.

Card eight depicts the “1281 destruction of the Mongol fleet” and covers the Mongol Invasions of Japan in 1274 and 1281. It starts by hearkening back to how the Ainu and tribes of Jimmu the Conqueror came from Asia, and how Japan had had friendly relations with Korea and China. Only after the Mongol expansion and conquest of China under Genghis Khan and Kublai Khan did Japan see the continent as a threat.

The card glosses over the the first landing in Kyushu in 1274 and skips to 1281 with Kublai Khan preparing a large fleet while the Japanese dropped their feudal rivalries to prepare for the invasion. The card doesn’t discuss the battles and instead jumps straight to the typhoon which destroyed the Mongol Armada.

Since that invasion, Japan was never again threatened by foreign invasion and the feudal wars resumed. Those wars would continue until the end of the “15th” (actually the 16th) century when three “great and exceptional” statesmen* were able to end the warfare.

*Prince Oda Nobunaga of the Taira family. The son of peasants Toyotomi Hideyoshi, groom then lieutenant of Nobunaga. And Ieyasu Tokugawa of the Minamoto family. All of whom appear on the next card.

The ninth card depicts “Hideyoshi the Unifier” and, on the left, the invasion of Korea. It picks up at the end of the 16th century in the midst of Oda Nobunaga’s conquest/unification of Japan. The card suggests that in 1575 the emperor (Ōgimachi) asked Nobunaga and his lieutenant Hideyoshi to conquer the feudal chiefs. This is very different from Wikipedia which states that Nobunaga had been consolidating power in Owari from 1551–1560 before attempting to conquer Japan starting in 1568. The Ashikaga Shogunate (card seven) fell to Nobunaga in 1573 at which he proceeded to prop up the Imperial Court.

Hideyoshi took power after Nobunaga’s assassination in 1582 and completed the conquest of the country. Instead of continuing a conflict with Tokugawa Ieyasu, he established an alliance and became an all-powerful dictator over a unified Japan.

At that point Hideyoshi put together plans to conquer Korea and China. He embarked a strong army at Nagoya (this is what’s depicted on the lefthand side of the card front) and had overwhelming success on land which enabled them to occupy most of Korea. The Koreans however dominated at sea. The card described “covered ships protecting their crews against the fighting superiority of the Samurai” which I’m guessing are Geobukseon but the real difference was that the Koreans used Panokseon which were more maneuverable and designed for ranged warfare. By defeating the Japanese fleet, Korea was able to cut Japanese supply lines and force a diplomatic resolution.

After Hideyoshi’s death in 1598 (and due to the depletion in power caused by the unsuccessful invasion), there was a power struggle between the feudal lords (actually the Council of Five Elders). Ieyasu’s triumph in the Battle of Sekigahara in 1600 resulted in him becoming Shogun and establishing the Tokugawa Shogunate. That battle, along with the siege of Osaka in 1615 which killed Hideyoshi’s wife Yodo-dono and son Hideyori, destroyed the power of the feudal lords and definitively ended centuries of civil wars.

Card ten is titled “Processions of Daimyos from an old print” and covers the Tokugawa era (1603–1867) which started at the end of the previous card when Ieyasu Tokugawa established the seat of the Shogunate in Edo (now Tokyo). This era was known for peace, prosperity, and a corresponding boom in economic and intellectual activity. The lands became state property and the country was divided into “houses” administered at a local level by Daimyos who were required to maintain Samurai and visit the court of the Shogun each year. The card depicts one of the many processions that crossed the country bringing homage and gifts to the Shogun.

The Shogunate closed Japan to foreigners and abolished Christianity. The first European contact with Japan was in 1542 by Portuguese traders who were quickly followed by Spaniards, the Dutch, as well as Jesuit missionaries (Saint Francis-Xavier, 1549) who converted hundreds of thousands and erected churches. After Hideyoshi first expelled missionaries in 1597, Ieyasu abolished Christianity in 1614, and in 1624 and 1635, his successor Iemitsu forbade the Japanese from leaving the country* and foreign ships (with the exception of Dutch and Chinese ships who were allowed only specific access on Dejima) from docking there.

*While not in this set since he’s not part of Japanese history it would’ve been fun to see Hasekura Tsunenaga get mentioned or depicted since he’s like the only Japanese who shows up in European history.

The eleventh card depicts the negotiation of the Japanese-American commercial treaty and the opening of Japan in 1854. It starts off by referencing how China had been forced to open several of its ports to world trade in 1842* and how in that same year Admiral Biddle had been unsuccessful in persuading** Japan to do the same with the US. In 1853, the US tried again with Commodore Perry to make another unsuccessful attempt in 1853,*** but the following year Perry returned with more ships**** and Japan was ready to negotiate.

*I’m glad it says “forced” since the Treaty of Nanking and the First Opium War were the beginning of China’s “Century of Humiliation.”

**Persuading via two warships.

***This time with four warships.

****Up to eight now.

The Shogunate acquiesced to American demands and other Western nations quickly followed. This was the beginning of the end of the Shogunate. The card blames this on how the Daimyo and Samurai felt humiliated by submitting to the foreigners and how the study of old Shinto painted the Shoguns as usurpers of the celestial Emperor. Reading wikipedia though suggests that there was also just a lot of societal upheaval caused by western diseases, debasing of the currency through trade, and a couple badly-timed earthquakes.

In any case, the prestige of the imperial court in Kyoto increased while the shogunal government in Edo diminished. In 1867, the last Shogun, Yoshinobu (Keiki), (the card calls him an “enlightened patriot”) handed over his powers and administration to the Emperor Meiji, ending the Shogunate and began the Restoration. There is no mention of the Boshin War and how Yoshinobu was outmaneuvered by anti-shogunate forces who realized that he did not want to take arms directly against the Emperor.

The last card in the set depicts Emperor Meiji’s* triumphal entry into Tokyo in 1868. It starts off mentioning the civil war which broke out “despite the voluntary resignation of the Shogun” and credits Emperor Meiji, “the 120th descendant of Jimmu Tenno (recalling card number 1)” with seizing full power and entering the Tokugawa capital of Edo.**

*A throwback link to my Mutsuhito Ogden’s card from 1901.

**Edo was renamed Tokyo and it was only when writing this post that I realized that Tokyo and Kyoto share the same root word, Kyo (capital). Kyo-to means Capital city while To-Kyo means eastern capital.

While the Tokugawa era was peaceful it resulted in Japan having weak defensive forces and being exposed to interference from more-modern foreign nations. Japan set about becoming modern by abolishing feudalism (and thus centralizing governmental control) and the Samurai, centralizing the army and creating a navy, railroads, etc. The government also decided to establish a national identity through language reforms. The 1899 Meiji Constitution was based on Western models of constitutional monarchy and parliament.

The card ends with a bit of a warning though. It notes that certain military clans with more of a samurai spirit have remained hostile to the constitution because it does not rely on a single Emperor. It also notes that Japan quickly became expansive. Only forty years after being forced to open by Commodore Perry, in 1894–95 Japan took Formosa and Korea from China. In 1904–05 they took South Manchuria from Russia. In 1914–18 (World War 1 during which Japan was an opponent of Germany) they acquired several strategic islands. And today (1938), “the Rising Sun of Japan has turned into a great question mark looming over Asia and the Pacific.”

Great big question mark indeed. Japan invaded Manchuria in 1931 and had already run up the puppet state of Manchuko for 6 years when these cards came out. Nanking happened the year before. The League of Nations had been powerless to do anything about this and Italy and Germany were taking notes. The signs were there but this card is eerily prescient about how things would get a lot worse in the ensuing years.

Anyway. Aside from that downer of an ending this was a super interesting set of cards. A big thanks goes out to anyone who bothered to read this. I mainly wrote it so I wouldn’t have to translate the cards a second time.