A New Setbuild

So I’ve started a new set build. I was toying with starting 1985 Topps because of how it exists just one the outside of my awareness. Too new to be “old” but too old to be everywhere when I was a kid. I have a bunch and have gotten to enjoy looking at it as a donut hole sort of set.

In the end, its donut hole status though sort of worked against it. I enjoyed seeing the mix of what sets used to be and what sets would become but it ultimately proved to be the kind of thing that left me unmoved and uninvested. I did however realize that there is a 1985 set about which I do have an emotional connection and it also happens to be one about which I’ve written one of my favorite posts.

Yup. 1985 Fleer come on down. I’ve had my eye open for cheap starter lots for a while.* Zero interest in overpaying for unripped wax and really this should be a cheap cheap build with no major rookie cards of note.** I finally found such a lot and was able to put a searchlist up. It was very clear that the starter set I bought had been raided for Tigers, Hall of Famers, and reliable autograph signers but being able to knock off over 500 cards in one go (and complete my Giants team set) was huge.

*And have received a few smaller stacks in trades already.

**Of the stars I think only Eric Davis is the one without a fancy 1984 Update or Traded XRC to distract the rookie card collectors.

Anyway, the side effect of putting up a search list is that people want to start crossing off numbers. This is especially true the smaller your list gets. Last week I got a batch from a new trading partner, Andy (@AllTimeBrewers) who collects very much like I do. Not a lot of bycatch but if you need duplicates of his team he can definitely help out. He sent me two of the three Brewers I needed* as well as honorary Brewer Rob Deer because my copy is in my Giants binder.

*I actually have a Paul Molitor card but it’s in a different binder and I’m still missing Rollie Fingers.

Andy also tossed in this blue-parallel 2023 Topps Giants card. I’m not a huge fan of colored parallels but I have to admit that putting a rainbow page together of different border colors does look pretty sharp in the binder. I’ve hit a few other colors in breaks so this is pretty cool.

Thanks Andy!

A couple days later I got another half dozen cards from Shlabotnik Report. Four Hall of Famers and two good TTM guys. The mix of teams here really shows off how well this design works with color as well as the range of portrait and action photos. The Reggie card in particular is a great one.

Shalbotnik also included a handful of 1976 Topps cards for my passive build. I have a couple hundred of these and have been entertaining the idea of building the set for a few years now. It’s one of my favorites from the 1970s and is a nice one in that there are no truly overpriced cards in it. I’m serious enough to have put a search list up about the build but I’m very clearly not actively acquiring cards. Yet.

Besides the color and design appeal, there are also lots of Bay Area photos in this set to the point where half the cards here are (Kaat and Hisle) are Oakland Coliseum photographs. It was very easy to put together a Candlestick page from this set.

And a couple random cards as well. A fun Giants insert from 1993 Select which tends to fly under the radar. And a cool Acuña Bowman for my eldest. I definitely appreciate the way people are tossing in cards for the kids into trade packages.

Thanks!