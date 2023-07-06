WBC Mailday

I was really annoyed at how badly Topps recognized the World Baseball Classic this year. Basically no cards when it was going on (the online-only release was garbage) and it took until last month to get inserts into Series 2. This is a shame since my kids were more excited by the WBC than I’ve ever seen them about baseball.

Yes, even more excited than during the 107-win Giants season in 2021.*

*Am I hoping that “Odd Years” becoming a thing this decade? Absolutely.

Part of this is because games were on when they could actually pay attention. Having things available in the mornings and afternoons was fantastic. They’ve gotten so used to games starting after the go to bed that I’m amazed they’re as into baseball as they are.

But there was also a different energy and buzz to the games which they could sense. WBC meant something different and the international players and fans treated it as something special.

I really wish Major League Baseball had merchandised this better. It’s not just the absence of cards. By the time the games were going on you couldn’t buy caps or tshirts anywhere either and the moment was lost.

I got a mailday last week from John Grochalski though which I hope reignites some of that excitement. He ripped a box of Series 2 and sent me a half-dozen WBC inserts for the kids. Nobody huge like Trout or Ohtani but this is a perfectly fun mix which I suspect they’ll have a great time splitting up.

I don’t particularly love this design but I kind of think they will since the flag is so prominent.

John also included a couple other Giants inserts. The Buster Posey All Star will go to my youngest who has yet to pick a new favorite player. The Ford Procter though is mine. That’s a lousy hit for a box but as a Giants fan it’s exactly the kind of card I’m happy to pick up for a couple bucks on COMC and is definitely the kind of thing that makes me smile when someone mails it to me as a surprise.

Thanks John!