Surprises from Jason

So this actually covers two surprise mailings from Jason. The first was truly a surprise. The second was an expected mailing with many unexpected contents. And these are grouped together because it took me a while to get images of the first mailing.

The first mailing consisted of a pair of oversize items. The 1974 Scorecard featuring Chris Speier and a great image of Candlestick was scannable. The This Week Magazine took a bit of creativity to photograph since I needed to find something to hold it flat.

The scorecard is actually a mini-program and features four full-color photographs of Giants inside. I really like the Speier and Bobby Bonds images. Ron Bryant is very blurry (but I love the Candlestick background) and Gary Mathews is a boring pose that’s not served well by the printing.

The articles are also a lot of fun from the optimism about the farm system and the new season to being justifiably proud about the outfield. I also always like seeing a method of keeping score which I don’t see very often now that the diamond method has become dominant.*

*Though the last Giants scorecard I got before they stopped making them still taught this four corners method.

It’s also interesting to see things like referencing the gas crisis and promoting public transportation to the game. And of course the concessions menu and prices are always great. Hot chocolate and coffee being present are the only hints about what weather you should expect a a game.

And finally I couldn’t not pass up the souvenir page. Pretty basic stuff but also most of what you would want. Aside from better size/fit options for kids and women to be added I’d rather see basics like this than be confronted by the massive amount of over-designed crap that shows up on New Era or Fanatics websites now.

I do find myself wondering when stadium wear became caps, jeans, and tshirts. This all clearly feels appropriate for the 1970s but when in the 1960s did this change?

This Week Magazine was one of those syndicated magazines which was inserted into the Sunday newspaper. I grew up with Parade. If you were a kid in the 1930s–1960s maybe your local paper had This Week. The copy Jason sent is from the Spokesman Review, a paper from Spokane which has been in business for 13 decades.

I’m pretty sure this came in a lot Jason got in response to an article on SABR about how other photos from the 1953 Bowman Pee Wee Reese were on the covers of various syndicated magazines. These magazines are often much cheaper than the Bowman card and make for great display pieces for any Dodgers collector like Jason.

He obviously had no need for the cover featuring a New York Giant, especially since said Giant isn’t identified anywhere in the issue. Unlike the Reece image there’s not even a photographer credit, just a copyright mark owned by a photo agency. All of which makes it a tough image to identify. That this image is from 1945 when there wasn’t a lot of Major League star power makes it even tougher. Best suggestion I’ve seen is Bill Voiselle but it doesn’t quite look right.

The hardest thing is that the photo has nothing to do with the article on the inside. The photo is celebrating opening day but the only baseball mention in the entire magazine is a small spread of dignitaries throwing out the first ball. Some funny anecdotes but nothing to do with the player on the cover. I do find myself wondering when throwing out the first ball changed from something you do from the stands to throwing out the first pitch from the mound.

The rest o0f the magazine though is a fantastic time capsule of the times. There’s an article about teenagers and figuring out how to market to them which is really interesting both in terms of its content and how early a usage of the team “teen-ager” it actually is. This is a term and concept that I think of as being a huge part of the 1950s but it was clearly a concept that was developing during the war years.

There are little tidbits like this throughout the magazine. I enjoy the article predicting China’s importance to the US and the World in the upcoming decades. The advertisement about plumbing new homes for gas indicates the way that post-war suburbs were planned hand-in-hand with energy companies.* And the racist Chase Sanborn Coffee ad is a good reminder of how much our sensibilities have changed since 1945.

*My post is still worth reading but the posts it links to are long gone. They consisted of photos from the Huntington Library’s archive of Edison photographs. Thankfully the Internet Archive has the orginal site.

Before I had a chance to fully process the first mailing Jason sent me a second consisting of cards. The primary purpose of this mailing was to deliver my signed Fred Harris card. I’ve been making customs of the Burdick Award winners each year and it’s been a lot of fun to get them signed.

Harris and Boyd are the authors of The Great American Baseball Card Flipping, Trading, and Bubble Gum Book which was a seminal text for the generation of collectors just before me. I’d never read it but when they won the award I checked it out from the library and gave it a go.

I can see why it’s so special to that generation of collectors since it kind of presages the best part of the baseball card blogiverse where people write about cards and players they like or find interesting. Lots of fun anecdotes and stories. Absolutely nothing about value or potential value.

Jason sent me the cards in a box which was labeled “1950s Bowman.” Very exciting stuff to see on the outside and while the inside didn’t match it was still very interesting. The highlights are probably the three Project 2020 and Project 70 cards as well as the 1987 Topps rack pack.

I was intrigued by Project 2020 because of the way it functioned almost like the assignment list for an art class. The idea of giving 20 artists the same 20 cards which they had to then create their version was a really interesting prompt and I found myself liking the artists who managed to have both a distinct style while also maintaining a connection to the original card.

Joshua Vides was one of the more successful artists here.* His style of doodling on the original cards doesn’t translate well to digital images but works a lot better in the actual physical piece. I never got any Project 2020 cards because the price point was higher than I wanted to spend. Plus I hate the limited timed release method of releasing them so much that I refuse to encourage Topps to do it. Still, the runaway success of the entire project was undeniable and captured a certain something about the hobby so it’s fun to have one of them in the collection after all.

*Sophia Chang was my favorite.

The two Project 70 cards demonstrate how Topps loosened the reigns a bit on the project the following year and turned them in to something which I found a lot less interesting. The Chuck Styles Willie Mays card is ostensibly the 1954 design but doesn’t feel like it anything to do with May’s actual 1954 card. As neat as it is in its own right I only react to it at a superficial.

Efdot’s Josh Gibson 1972 card is very similar. Love the MVP concept (and it’s cool that it’s signed by the artist) but I’m not sure what 1972 has to do with Josh Gibson.* Like the Mays, it looks nice enough but for something that’s purportedly an art card, I want something more than something that has more to say.

*Edit/Addendum: Jason has informed me that Gibson was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1972. This makes more sense but is stil more of an open sandbox than I like.

Why is the 1987 rack pack a highlight? Because this is the kind of pack I grew up ripping. My first year as a collector involved me buying cards from Toys R Us. I loved being able to pick my 6 players on the rack packs* and actually had to do this to complete my factory set of 1987 Topps when I somehow lost my RJ Reynolds card.

*This one features Will Clark on the back.

I usually rip old packs but this one I’m going to hold on to unripped for a while. Nice to have a memento of my first year collecting cards. I still remember getting a Dave Winfield Glossy All Star in my first pack.

A few other cards of interest. Starting wiht the cards form my youth. The Rickey Henderson is from the 1986 Mini Leaders set. I bought a pack of those when I was a kid so it’s nice to add another. Weird to see Rickey as a Yankee though. I can never have too many 1987 Topps Will Clark cards. The Diamond Marks set is one I’ve been intrigued by since it’s a licensed version of the Barry Colla cards which fits in the tall boy 6-pocket pages. And the Ozzie Wmith Wizard card is form the Upper Deck Fun Pack set which is chock full of weird and wonderful ideas like glow in the dark cards.

As for the other cards. I’m assuming the three 2022 Topps Japan cards are from a pack night a couple of months ago. Very nice to add a Giant card. It doesn’t look like this release had any checklist updates the way the 2021 Topps UK release did.* The two Stadium Club cards are fun as well. The Hank Aaron with the Willie Mays cameo is the kind of thing I’ll slide into the team binder even if I don’t seek it out and the Acuña Panda photo will make my eldest very happy.

*This was the only Kris Bryant base-design Topps card as a Giant in 2021.

A handful of cards for the Japanese semi-PC I’ve got going on. This is mainly me casually collecting Hideo Nomo cards with preference going to ones that show off his delivery (the multi-image Collectors Choice is fantastic). But Ichiro and Ohtani are both two players who are impossible to not enjoy watching play and so getting their cards always brings a smile to my face.

Jason also included a set of 1919 Black Sox cards. I’m not sure what I’m going to do with these yet. I like the Zeenuttiness of the base design and the black borders on the eight men out is a nice touch. The two portraits really don’t fit with the other cards though nor does the color Joe Jackson variant (the presence of a cornfield in that card makes it patently obvious that this is a post-Field of Dreams set).

And finally a pair of cards which needed to be displayed as GIFs because the scans wouldn’t make sense. This looks to be an imposition error by Fleer’s printer rather than the more-common wrong-back cases wear a sheet of makeready got trimmed and packed out by mistake. The reason why I say that is because these are both trimmed nicely and because of how they match up perfectly. Makes me wonder how many of these were printed and packed out before the mistake was caught. Also, TCDB only lists this pair as a possible variant.

Anyway, very cool stuff all around. thanks a bunch Jason!