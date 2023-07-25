Time Travel

After my trip to Hawai‘i last summer I got a few rolls of film developed. Two of them were Hawai‘i photos but the third was a roll I had been nursing for a while and finished before my trip. I scanned the Hawai‘i photos pretty quickly but it took me a while to look at the third roll because I didn’t immediately recognize most of the photos on it.

Turns out that I had been nursing that roll for years. As in at least half of it were pre-pandemic photos from what feels like a completely different time. Anyway, I finally scanned the roll almost four years after the first photos were taken. This is a roll of 220 Kodak Portra 400VC that I got from Marc back in 2018. I’ve scanned 23 of the 24 frames because of the time ravel interest factor.

The first batch of photos are from a trip to the Monterey Bay Aquarium that we took in early August 2019.









I also have a bunch from a trip to Tilden Park, the Berkeley Hills, and Chapel of the Chimes in mid-August 2019.









And finally one photo in San Francisco also taken that August. Of course I didn’t know this at the time but I wouldn’t be returning to the Bay Area for three years. This photo was taken while waiting for my Pier 24 appointment. A shame that that place is closing. Maybe I’ll be able to make it there one last time.

A few photos from our 2020 New Year’s Walk. This part of Princeton has been massively developed over the past couple of years and instead of being open wild fields it’s now grad student housing, athletic fields, and visitor parking.







And finally a few from my trip to Queens right before everything shut down. With 20/20 hindsight I never should’ve made this trip but thankfully everything turned out okay. I hope to get the family out here this year for a Mets game and if we can hi the museum/panorama beforehand that would be fun.







The pandemic spring was a nice opportunity to take photos of flowers. Where the following year was cicadas everywhere, there was something kind of wonderfully relaxing about the first couple months of lockdown when most everyone still agreed on the global priorities and the change of pace involved just spending time together as a family.











After that spring though I seem to have forgotten about finishing the roll. The last four exposures are kind of spaced out randomly from late summer 2019 to September 2021. At that point the roll sat in my fridge until summer 2022.





