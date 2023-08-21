San Francisco, Giants Baseball, and Three Baseball Card Days.

Way back in May the Giants had a $5.01 ticket offer to celebrate Levi’s 170th birthday.* We jumped on a game in late August when we’d be vacationing in California. The tickets weren’t great** but the price was and it gave us an excuse to spend a day in San Francisco.

*Company founded May 1, 1853.

**Way up in the gods out in left field, the only place where there’s an upper deck in the outfield.

The kids’ only request was to go to either Chinatown or Fisherman’s Wharf so we took BART to Powell Street with plans to check how long the Cable Car line was and take it to the Wharf if it looked reasonable and walk to Chinatown if it didn’t.





So yeah we walked to Chinatown. Kind of sad. It’s not what it used to be and seems really hollowed out. Lots of stores that don’t fit and none of the food that I remember.* But still fun for the boys to see and also good for them to do it walking so they know whereabouts in the city it was located.

*Given the changes in immigration and the increased Chinese wealth over the last couple decades it’s not surprising at all that Chinatown is withering. Add in the pressures of gentrification and yeah I’m not sure how much longer it’ll be there.

After a quick stop in Portsmouth Square for a lunch snack, we decided to keep walking north, vaguely in the direction of Fisherman’s Wharf, since we had a to of time and no real itinerary.







This took us directly toward Telegraph Hill. A pleasant-enough walk and definitely fun to see and climb all those stairs* and be reminded at how distinct the San Francisco topography is.

*My eldest is a runner so he ran up them unfazed even though he’s been lax on his summer workouts.

We would stop on occasion and point out the various views to the boys. Southish toward downtown and the Transamerica Pyramid. Westish toward Washington Square and Saints Peter and Paul Church. As well as Northish toward Coit Tower where we were headed.





The thing about a climb like that is that the idea of paying $10 to climb more stairs seemed a bit silly. So we just took in the views around the tower in Pioneer Park and started down the hill on the other side.

The day was kind of perfect. Sunny and warm but with a cool breeze and really good visibility. This gave us good views from the top but also meant that things like the Lombard Street curves were easily visible a kilometer away.







When we arrived at the waterfront we were closer to Pier 39. We ran away from the tourist crowds and instead headed out on Pier 41 for the view. One of the great things about San Francisco is that you can see the city skyline from the cit itself.

It was great to be out on the water and feel the breeze. As much as I love the rocky California beaches there’s something about the bayfront that just feels like home.

We kept walking to the wharf itself. The boys really wanted clam chowder in a bread bowl* and after all that walking they’d definitely earned it. For our part my wife and I split a crab sandwich. The food definitely hit the spot.

*Tourist food my ass. Anyone complaining about “an entire loaf of soggy leftover bread” rather than realizing that’s the best part shouldn’t be reviewing bread bowls.

The boys asked to go into the Musée Mécanique so we went in for a wander (and pit stop). It’s a very cool place and if it were not as loud and crowded I’d love to observe all the old machines in action. As a fan of Playland at the Beach it was great to see some of the remaining physical items and be reminded of what used to pass as entertainment decades ago.

Unfortunately it’s pretty clear that most of the visitors prefer playing the new games and the whole place sounds mostly like a modern arcade. Laughing Sal at least was up and running and freaked the boys out like he’s supposed to.

I was however pleased to find an Exhibit Card vending machine. It was stocked* and apparently working but I did not use it. I did however explain to the boys about the alternate history of Exhibit cards and how they represented a different direction cards could have gone.

*With 1977 Hall of Fame Exhibits.

We took one of the historic trolleys back to the Ferry Building. This didn’t make up for not cable carring over the hill but it was a nice touch. And from there we walked around the Embarcadero to Pac Bell Oracle just in time for the gates to open.

The boys did their usual circuit and went down the Coke slides before we climbed up to our seats. It was a good game aside from one bad half inning and we had fun watching the Giants sweep the A’s and start pulling out of their recent 6-loss skid. Despite being up high the sightlines were pretty good and the only part of the field we couldn’t see was the left field warning track and fence.

Only one week later we were back. Or at least the boys and I were. My parents managed to snag tickets to the finale of the Diamondbacks series. This time we would be sitting field-level, basically directly under our previous seats. Oh and bonus, it was also Baseball Card Day.





The boys had never been this close before at a Major League park* and were definitely taking it all in. Lots of fun to see players warming up and a much different perspective to get used to.

*All their previous games before this year have been in the upper deck behind the plate.





The netting makes photography tough but I grabbed a few. Tristan Beck pitched great (4 scoreless innings) as the Giants bullpen pitched a gem before Camilo Doval made us sweat things out in the top of the ninth.

Definitely great to see two wins and I’m very happy my youngest is mature enough to watch a close 1–0 game without looking like he’s going to throw up due to nerves. I’m also proud of both of them for recognizing immediately how great that game was and for sympathizing with poor Brandon Pfaadt who pitched fantastic (7IP, 2H, 1R, 1BB, 7K) but got hung with the loss.

Baseball card day is a poor imitation of the old Mothers Cookies days but it’s still fun. There are two different 5-card packs and together they complete the 10-card set. Since there were five of us at the game we ended up with two and a half complete sets which made both boys very happy. For my part, I was glad my half set included the Tyler Rogers card since he gets zero love from Topps. I also got Thairo which was cool. Wish I’d gotten Doval though.

A couple days later we went out to National Baseball Card day. The boys and I look forward to it every summer and this year was no exception. They were bugging me to head to South Bay Sports Cards* around 9AM even though they don’t open until 11:00. My mom went with us and we all got our free packs while they picked up $10 worth of Big League.** We then headed over to Stevens Creek Sports Cards for another round of packs and some vintage boxes to dig through.

*The same store I went to as a kid albeit in a different location.

**I really wish Topps timed this event with a for-kids “lots of cards for your money” product like Opening Day used to be instead of with Chrome’s $10 per pack of 4 cards kid antagonism.

Out of our eight packs we ended up with 25 out of the 30 cards in the set and a bunch of duplicates including, much the boys’ excitement, two Ohtanis. My haul is above. Is interesting to see that the stadium giveaways were foiled cards. I’m not a huge fan of this design but it definitely feels like something which was intended to be foil first.

I was very happy to see that Stevens Creek’s low-grade vintage boxes are still being maintained. Last year seemed like they were drying up and I wasn’t expecting them to survive much longer. Happily they’ve survived for another year.

While I didn’t have the energy or time to properly dig through them I did grab a couple fun cards. Luke Easter of course is always worth adding and I’ve found that I have a definite soft spot for 1950s cards which show shining stadium lights. Plus the proprietor was cool enough to treat these as fulfilling the $10 on Topps products promotion and gave me the Adley card as well.

We actually went back the following weekend for the second card. South Bay even had packs still so we each added another handful to our stacks. As a family we’re still missing a few (e.g. no one got a Mets card) but I’m happy to have an Ohtani now and it’s good to also have the Joc. We also have four McCutchens so we’ll have to figure out what to do with the extra.

Instead of more Big League the boys split a blaster of Heritage. My eldest got a McCutchen relic (he seems to pull Brewers Relics since the only other one he’s ever gotten was a Ryan Braun) and was happy to get the Trout card. My youngest got Acuña and the very-cool Hank Aaron HR insert.

Then we went back to Stevens Creek and spent more time in the boxes. I struck out on my search lists but I noticed that the 1970s boxes were overflowing with sub $1.50 Hall of Famers and suggested that they might enjoy looking through them.

Enjoy it they did. As did I. It’s fun to watch them get into it and find things for each other. And it’s great that so many of the 1970s cards are still super affordable for kids. A great way to spend a half hour (possibly more).

Their piles are pretty similar. My eldest really likes the Leaders cards with multiple Hall of Famers but was happy just flipping through and finding any one who was under a buck. I did warn him that this kind of thing can add up faster than he realizes but he was mindful of his budget.

He also totally understands now how dangerous the $5 cheap autograph boxes at the card show are now since he was able to build a stack of 15 very quickly. This one averaged under a buck a card but when he did the math at $5-per his eyes got wide.

My youngest’s pile is basically the same. Not quite as ambitious but the same mix of Hall of Famers and Giants commons. I think they both really like the 1978 Fisk card. I’m really glad Stevens Creek has these boxes and I wish we could go by more often since they haven’t even been recharged by the National yet.

All in all a great way to end summer vacation and we came home with more baseball cards than I was ready to transport. I’m going to have to remember to travel with empty boxes next summer.